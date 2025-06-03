Commentary: Kicking out Chinese students will hurt US more than China

NEW YORK: In just 60 words, the United States has pulled off a move described as an “own goal of historic proportions” and “superpower suicide” by commentators. On Wednesday (May 28), Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in a short statement that the US will “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students”.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, not just the hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens enrolled at American universities left in shock about what their academic future will hold, but also staff at US embassies abroad who reportedly received no heads-up on the policy they will have to enforce.

The Trump administration’s crackdown on Chinese students in recent weeks has led to this moment. Mr Rubio’s announcement followed a May 19 letter to Harvard University from a congressional committee outlining “troubling partnerships and activities” with “foreign adversaries” and the May 22 termination of visas for all of Harvard’s international students.

But these mandates from the Trump administration misunderstand the cost-benefit analysis of Chinese students learning at American universities.

They are driven by a longstanding belief in conservative circles that China’s Communist Party uses a significant number of overseas Chinese students to influence perception of China and steal American intellectual property, as well as a broader Republican effort to reduce international students at elite colleges to make space for more Americans.