Higher US tariffs take effect on dozens of economies

WASHINGTON: Higher US tariffs came into effect for dozens of economies on Thursday (Aug 7), drastically raising the stakes in President Donald Trump's wide-ranging efforts to reshape global trade.

As an executive order signed last week by Trump took effect, US duties rose from 10 per cent to levels between 15 per cent and 41 per cent for a list of trading partners.

Many products from economies like the European Union, Japan and South Korea now face a 15-per cent tariff, even with deals struck with Washington to avert steeper threatened levies.

But others like India face a 25-per cent duty - to be doubled in three weeks - while Syria, Myanmar and Laos face staggering levels at either 40 per cent or 41 per cent.

Taking to his Truth Social platform just after midnight, Trump posted: "IT'S MIDNIGHT!!! BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TARIFFS ARE NOW FLOWING INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!"

The latest tariff wave of "reciprocal" duties, aimed at addressing trade practices Washington deems unfair, broadens the measures Trump has imposed since returning to the presidency.

But these higher tariffs do not apply to sector-specific imports that are separately targeted, such as steel, autos, pharmaceuticals and chips.

Trump said Wednesday he planned a 100-per cent tariff on semiconductors - though Taipei said chipmaking giant TSMC would be exempt as it has US factories.