Trump says US will charge tariff of about 100% on semiconductor imports

WASHINGTON: The United States will impose a tariff of about 100 per cent on semiconductor chips imported from countries not producing in America or planning to do so, President Donald Trump said.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday (Aug 6) the new tariff rate would apply to "all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States", but would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the United States or were in the process of doing so.

"If, for some reason, you say you're building and you don't build, then we go back and we add it up, it accumulates, and we charge you at a later date, you have to pay, and that's a guarantee," Trump added.

The comments were not a formal tariff announcement, and Trump offered no further specifics.

While is not clear how many chips, or from which country, would be impacted by the new levy, the plan to impose 100 per cent tariffs on semiconductors would be "devastating" for the Philippines, an industry leader said on Thursday.

The president of the Philippine semiconductor industry Dan Lachica said that around 70 per cent of the country's exports are semiconductors.

Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC "is exempt" from Trump's 100 percent tariff on semiconductor chips, Taipei said on Thursday.

"Because Taiwan's main exporter is TSMC, which has factories in the United States, TSMC is exempt," National Development Council chief Liu Chin-ching told a briefing in parliament.

TSMC makes chips for most US companies, so its big customers such as Nvidia, are not likely to face increased tariff costs.

The AI chip giant has itself said it plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in US-made chips and electronics over the next four years. An Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the 100 percent tariff on semiconductor chips coming into the US.

South Korea's top trade envoy Yeo Han-koo also said on Thursday that Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will not be subject to the 100 per cent US tariffs on chips.

Yeo said on radio that among various countries, South Korea will face the most favourable US tariff rates on chips under the trade deal between Washington and Seoul.

Samsung has invested in two chip fabrication plants in Austin and Taylor, Texas, while SK Hynix has announced plans to build an advanced chip packaging plant and research and development facility for AI products in Indiana. Both companies declined to comment on Trump's remarks.

Malaysia has reached out to American counterparts seeking clarity on the steep tariffs on US imports of semiconductors and could risk losing a key market if its products become less competitive, its trade minister said on Thursday.

Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told parliament that Malaysia, a key chipmaker, was advocating for its exporters to ensure that any changes to policy or exemption criteria can be negotiated earlier.