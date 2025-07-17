TSMC Q2 profit surges 60%, reaches historic high

TAIPEI :TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 60.7 per cent jump in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a historic high as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, saw April-June net profit rise to T$398.3 billion ($13.53 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$377.9 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 29.4440 Taiwan dollars)