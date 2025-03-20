Logo
Nvidia to invest billions in US chip production over four years, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote for the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, U.S. March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo
20 Mar 2025 11:22AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2025 11:41AM)
Nvidia plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S.-made chips and electronics over the next four years, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, quoting CEO Jensen Huang.

The artificial intelligence chip giant expects to spend around half-a-trillion dollars on electronics during the four-year period, according to the report.

"I think we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the U.S.," Huang told FT, adding that the Trump administration could help accelerate the expansion of the U.S. AI industry.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
