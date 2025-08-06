US to initially impose 'small tariff' on pharma imports, Trump says

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Aug 5) that the United States would initially impose a "small tariff" on pharmaceutical imports before raising it to 150 per cent within 18 months and eventually to 250 per cent, in a move aimed at boosting domestic production.

"In one year, one and a half years maximum, it's going to go to 150 per cent and then it's going to go to 250 per cent because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country," Trump told CNBC in an interview.

He did not specify the initial tariff rate, though he previously suggested in February that pharmaceutical and semiconductor tariffs would start at "25 per cent or higher", with substantial increases over the course of a year. Last month, he said tariffs on pharmaceutical imports could rise as high as 200 per cent.