Japan urges US to swiftly implement auto tariff cut

TOKYO :Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa requested that the U.S. swiftly implement measures agreed upon in a bilateral trade deal, including lowering automobile and auto parts tariffs, Japan's government said on Thursday.

The request was made during Akazawa's 90-minute meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington on Wednesday, Japan's government said in a statement.

The statement also said Akazawa sought confirmation and "immediate execution" of the two countries' agreement on U.S. levies for other goods imported from Japan.

The U.S. last month agreed in a trade deal to lower existing tariffs on Japanese car imports to 15 per cent from levies totalling 27.5 per cent previously, but a timeframe for the change to go into effect was not announced.

Duties on other Japanese goods would be cut to 15 per cent from 25 per cent from Thursday, according to the agreement.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Akazawa said Japan wants to make sure goods such as Japanese beef that the U.S. already levies at more than 15 per cent would be exempt from the additional 15 per cent rate.

Japan argues the two countries had agreed its goods imported to the U.S. would be exempt from such "stacking," where they can be affected by multiple tariffs.

But a Federal Register attached to President Donald Trump's July 31 executive order that addressed tariff rates for many trading partners showed a "no stacking" condition applies to the European Union, but no such clarification was issued for Japan.

Given such discrepancies, Akazawa and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have been under attack in parliament and domestic media for not crafting a written joint statement stipulating details of the trade deal with the U.S.