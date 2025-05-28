Trump says Putin 'playing with fire' in new jab at Russian leader

Trump had told reporters on Sunday he was "absolutely" considering increasing sanctions on Moscow.



The US president's recent rebukes mark a major change from his previous attitude towards Putin, whom he often speaks of with admiration and has previously held off criticizing.



Trump has however expressed increasing frustration with Moscow's position in deadlocked truce negotiations with Kyiv.



That frustration boiled over at the weekend when Russia launched a record drone barrage at Ukraine, killing at least 13 people.



"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday night.



Russia's attacks have continued despite a phone call between Trump and Putin eight days ago in which the US leader said the Russian president had agreed to "immediately" start ceasefire talks.



Moscow on Tuesday accused Kyiv of trying to "disrupt" peace efforts and said its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent days were a "response" to escalating Ukrainian drone strikes on its own civilians.