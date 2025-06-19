Logo
Trump says he signed executive order extending deadline for TikTok closing
Trump says he signed executive order extending deadline for TikTok closing

The TikTok logo is seen outside the Chinese video app company’s Los Angeles offices on Apr 4, 2025 in Culver City, California. (File photo: AFP/Robyn Beck)

19 Jun 2025 11:41PM
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jun 19) that he has signed an executive order extending the Jun 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of short-video app TikTok for 90 days.

"I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (Sep 17, 2025)," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump had already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/fh

