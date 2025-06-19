Trump says he signed executive order extending deadline for TikTok closing

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jun 19) that he has signed an executive order extending the Jun 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of short-video app TikTok for 90 days.

"I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (Sep 17, 2025)," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump had already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January.