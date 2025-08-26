Two police officers killed in eastern Australia shooting

SYDNEY: A gunman opened fire on police Tuesday (Aug 26) at a rural eastern Australian property in a confrontation that left two officers dead and a third gravely wounded.
Police deployed "all specialist resources" to hunt for the man, who fled after the shooting in the town of Porepunkah, northeast Victoria, senior officers said.
"I can confirm tragically that two of our fine police officers today lost their lives in the line of duty," Victoria's police chief commissioner Mike Bush said in a video statement.
Ten police officers had descended on the property in the morning to execute a search warrant, he said.
"They were fired upon. The two deceased officers are still at the scene. A third officer was seriously injured and is currently in surgery in hospital," Bush said.
"We have deployed all specialist resources into the area to arrest the person responsible," he added.
"We will do everything to bring this person into custody."
Bush urged residents to stay inside at home.
Police said the wounded officer had been shot in the lower body. No other police officers were reported hurt.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being determined and it remains an active and ongoing situation," police said in a separate statement.
Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas said it had been a day of "deep sorrow and shock" for the community.
"We are grieving together, and we will continue to support one another with compassion and care," she said in a video message on social media, her voice breaking with emotion.
The mayor offered condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen police officers.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Schoolchildren had been kept inside during the incident, the mayor said.
"To our wonderful teachers, thank you for being a steady and calming presence for our children during today's lockdowns," Nicholas said.
"Your kindness and reassurance have made a world of difference in helping our young ones feel safe and supported."
All council facilities were closed until further notice, she said.
A local caravan park manager, Emily White, said it was a jarring experience for a usually quiet town.
"It's really terrifying that this has happened in our community where we've always felt so safe," she told national broadcaster ABC.
Police said homicide squad detectives would investigate the shooting and attend the scene along with the armed crime squad and fugitive squad.
Ambulance Victoria said its paramedics were dispatched to the scene.
"We stand united in shock and sadness after today's tragic incident in Porepunkah," it said in a statement.
"We are wrapping our arms around our own at this time and ensuring our paramedics and first responders who attended this incident are supported."