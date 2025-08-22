Singaporean doctor accused of secretly recording 4,500 videos in Australian hospital restrooms released on bail

MELBOURNE: A trainee surgeon was released from custody on bail Friday (Aug 22) after he was charged with secretly video recording hundreds of medical colleagues in the restrooms of Australian hospitals.

Ryan Cho, 28, will likely face around 500 charges relating to 4,500 intimate videos he secretly recorded with phones mainly in the staff restrooms of three Melbourne hospitals since 2021, police alleged in documents cited in the Victoria state Supreme Court.

Justice James Elliott ruled that the junior doctor be released on condition he live with his parents, who moved from Singapore to Melbourne in anticipation of their son’s release. His parents were required to post a A$50,000 (US$32,000) surety.

The prosecutor argued that the charges presented Cho with an inducement to flee and he had no meaningful ties to Australia after being suspended from his job. While Cho became an Australian permanent resident in April, he would face deportation if he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months or longer in prison, Hammill said.

The judge noted Cho had surrendered his Singapore passport and had no criminal connections to help him leave Australia.

Police allege Cho recorded intimate images of at least 460 women. The judge noted there was no allegation Cho had disseminated those images.