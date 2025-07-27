Singaporean doctor accused of filming colleagues in Melbourne hospital toilet gets new charges

A Singaporean doctor who is accused of filming his colleagues in a Melbourne hospital toilet has been charged with more offences, Australian news outlets reported.

Dr Ryan Cho, 27, was given five more charges on Friday (Jul 25), including producing intimate images, using an optical surveillance device and failing to assist police, ABC News reported.

He was earlier this month charged with stalking and using an optical surveillance device, after his colleagues found a camera recording them in a staff toilet in The Austin Hospital in Heidelberg.

Victoria police said in a statement that a mobile phone was found in the toilet and it had been there for "some time" before staff became aware and reported it to the police.

He is accused of capturing about 4,500 intimate videos of at least 460 victims at three major hospitals, ABC News added.

"The majority of victims depicted in these videos appear to be female doctors, nurses, paramedics and staff members of medical facilities the accused has worked at since 2021," it said, quoting court documents.

The documents alleged that a nurse at The Austin hospital had found a mesh bag with a mobile phone that they believed was recording and reported the incident to management. Several days later, the same bag was found by hospital security.

He purportedly categorised the videos into folders associated with victims' names and workplaces.

After Dr Cho was arrested, police seized two mobile phones, a laptop, a hard drive, several white mesh bags and removable hooks. Analysis showed that one of the mobile phones had recorded three hours of footage.

Dr Cho is contesting the charges, news.com.au reported. He was denied bail and will return to court in November.

Canberra Times said that the junior doctor has been living in Australia as a permanent resident after completing a medical degree at Monash University.

According to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency register, his licence has been suspended and he cannot practise in Australia.