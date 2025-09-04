UN committee alarmed by reports of experiments on disabled in North Korea

GENEVA: A United Nations committee said on Wednesday (Sep 3) that it had received credible reports of medical experiments being conducted on disabled people in North Korea, including forced sterilisations and the killing of infants with disabilities.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities said the alleged practices were taking place in paediatric institutions and detention facilities without consent. It urged Pyongyang to criminalise such experiments and establish oversight to prevent further abuses.

FORCED STERILISATION AND INFANTICIDE

"Credible reports indicate that medical and scientific experiments are conducted on persons with psychosocial disabilities and/or intellectual disabilities," the committee said in its findings.

It voiced alarm at accounts of women with disabilities being subjected to forced sterilisation and abortion, and noted "credible reports of infanticide of children with disabilities, including killings carried out in medical facilities with official consent".

Committee member Mara Gabrilli told reporters that some individuals with disabilities were being used in clinical trials without consent. "At the heart of this issue is a reminder that persons with disabilities are not objects of treatment or experimentation but equal human beings... entitled to bodily integrity, autonomy and respect," she said.