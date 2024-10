US, Israeli negotiators to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal in Doha

"We talked about options to capitalise on this moment and next steps to move the process forward," Blinken told reporters earlier, after talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. "I anticipate that our negotiators will be getting together in the coming days."Blinken said it had not yet been determined whether Hamas was prepared to engage in new negotiations, but urged the group to do so.He declined to say who would be present at the Doha talks but said Washington was talking to both Qatari and Egyptian mediators about "different options" for restarting the talks."Going back to the negotiations on ceasefire and the hostages, one of the things we're doing is looking at whether there are different options that we can pursue to get us to a conclusion, to get us to a result," Blinken said.Since killing Sinwar last week , Israel has pressed on with intensive operations in northern Gaza , in what Palestinians and UN agencies fear could be an attempt to seal off the north from the rest of the enclave.