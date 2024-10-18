Snap Insight: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is dead. What about the war in Gaza?

SINGAPORE: The opportunity to pull the Middle East back from the brink came and went within hours of Israel’s confirmation that it had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Instead of capitalising on Israel’s tactical success to declare victory in Gaza, push for a ceasefire that could also end hostilities in Lebanon, and negotiate a prisoner exchange that would secure the release of the 101 remaining Hamas-held hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the war would continue until the Israeli military liberated the captives.

More than a year into Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza in response to last year’s brutal Oct 7 attack by Hamas, Netanyahu’s problem is that he is pursuing two long-tested strategies that have failed to produce results.

Hamas and its associates killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians and non-combatants, in the Oct 7 attack. Since then, the Israeli military has rescued only eight of the hostages. Some 110 were freed as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange last November.

In the same vein, Israel’s history of targeted assassinations of Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iranians has failed to deal lethal blows to its enemies.

Last month’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and much of the Iranian-backed group’s military leadership, has not stopped Hezbollah from persistently firing rockets at Israeli targets and slowing Israeli ground incursions into south Lebanon.