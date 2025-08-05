US to Require Bonds of Up to $15,000 for Some Tourist Visas Under Pilot Programme

WASHINGTON: The United States could require tourist and business visa applicants to pay bonds of up to US$15,000 under a pilot programme launching in two weeks, as part of efforts to deter overstays, according to a government notice released on Monday (Aug 4).

Under the one-year initiative, US consular officers will have discretion to impose the bonds on travellers from countries with high rates of visa overstays or where screening and vetting information is considered insufficient.

The scheme, set to begin on Aug 20, is part of President Donald Trump’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration, which has included ramped-up border enforcement and tighter entry restrictions.

Trump’s administration issued a travel ban in June affecting citizens from 19 nations, and his immigration agenda has led to a decline in inbound tourism. According to industry data, transatlantic airfares fell to pre-pandemic levels in May, and travel from Canada and Mexico to the US dropped 20 per cent year-on-year.

DISCRETIONARY BOND SYSTEM

Consular officers will choose from three bond amounts, US$5,000, US$10,000 or US$15,000, though they are generally expected to require at least US$10,000. The funds will be returned if travellers leave the country in line with their visa terms.

The pilot mirrors a similar initiative launched in November 2020 during Trump’s first term, which was not fully implemented due to the collapse in global travel caused by COVID-19.

It remains unclear how many travellers will be affected. However, many countries named in Trump’s current travel ban, including Chad, Eritrea, Haiti, Myanmar and Yemen, have among the highest overstay rates. Several African nations, such as Burundi, Djibouti and Togo, were also identified for excessive visa overstays in US Customs and Border Protection data for fiscal year 2023.

SEPARATE VISA FEE COMING

In addition to the bond programme, a new provision passed in July by the Republican-controlled US Congress will impose a US$250 "visa integrity fee" for those approved for non-immigrant visas. This charge, effective from Oct 1, could be reimbursed for travellers who comply with visa regulations.