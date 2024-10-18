US sanctions Chinese, Russians over attack drones used in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday (Oct 17) sanctioned two Chinese companies and a Russian affiliate involved in making and shipping attack drones and warned the two countries to halt cooperation boosting the Ukraine war effort.

New sanctions target a Chinese company, Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd, that makes the engine powering Russia's Garpiya series long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the US Treasury Department said.

The measures also hit China-based Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd for its role in the drones' shipment and an affiliated Russian person and company.

The drones are believed to have been used against military and civilian targets in Ukraine, damaging critical infrastructure and inflicting both civilian and military casualties. Reuters wasfirst to report last month that the new Russian drones were being made using Chinese engines and parts.

"While the United States previously imposed sanctions on [People's Republic of China] entities providing critical inputs to Russia's military-industrial base, these are the first US sanctions imposed on PRC entities directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.