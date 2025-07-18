US says it did not support Israel’s Syria strikes as Sharaa vows to protect Druze

WASHINGTON: The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes on Syria, the State Department said on Thursday (July 17), as Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of trying to fracture the country and pledged to protect its Druze minority.

"Regarding Israel's intervention and activity, the United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters during a briefing.

"We are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states," she said.

Bruce said the US condemns violence in Syria and is engaging all parties toward de-escalation. She declined to say whether Washington supports Israel’s right to launch such operations.

"What we're dealing with now is this particular episode. I think we've been very clear about our displeasure, certainly the President has, and we’ve worked very quickly to have it stopped," Bruce said.

WHITE HOUSE SEES DE-ESCALATION

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Syria appeared to be drawing back troops. "Syria agreed to draw back their troops that were in the area where that clash was ongoing and we continue to be very actively monitoring the situation," she said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration had engaged all parties and steps had been agreed to end a "troubling and horrifying situation".