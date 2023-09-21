Is exclusion of major polluters US and China from UN Climate Ambition Summit a wake-up call?

The exclusion of the world’s biggest emitters China and the United States from speaking at a summit on climate ambition is a wake-up call that will spur countries to scrutinise their actions, said observers.

On Wednesday (Sep 20), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders at the Climate Ambition Summit that the climate crisis had “opened the gates to hell”.

Mr Guterres had billed the summit on Wednesday as a “no-nonsense” forum, noting that only leaders with concrete plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions would be invited.

After receiving more than 100 applications to take part in the summit, the UN released a list of 41 speakers which did not include China, the US, the United Kingdom, Japan or India.