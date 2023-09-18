Sustainable Development Goals, ongoing war in Ukraine to be in focus at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK: Global leaders will gather in New York City in the United States this week with hopes of getting United Nations targets back on track to achieve a more prosperous and equitable world.

The Sustainable Development Goals summit will be one of the headline events at this year’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) as the international community takes stock of the target they had set in 2015.

The two-day summit will mark the halfway point for the Sustainable Development Goals – 17 targets to hit by 2030 that seek to address climate change, cut poverty, tackle inequality, and create a more prosperous world.

The progress check will take place against the backdrop of the effects of climate change that have been keenly felt globally.

For instance, eight significant flooding events have happened around the world in just 11 days in September, wreaking havoc and taking lives in countries including Libya, Greece and China.

Issued ahead of the UNGA, an annual report that combines input and expertise from 18 organisations found that only 15 per cent of of the Sustainable Development Goals are on track.

The United in Science report makes a systematic examination of the impact of climate change and extreme weather on the goals. It illustrates how weather, climate and water-related sciences can advance aims such as food and water security, clean energy, better health, sustainable oceans and resilient cities.