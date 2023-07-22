Commentary: Tourists are flocking to heatwave zones to experience 56°C temperatures. Why?

VICTORIA: This June was the warmest one ever recorded and unprecedented summer heatwaves are now gripping southern Europe, China, the Middle East and the southern United States.

In the face of such unprecedented heat, one would think that the world would wake up to the urgent need to rapidly decarbonise energy systems, transition to a low-carbon economy and increase investment in negative emission technologies.

California’s Death Valley recorded 56.6 degrees Celsius temperatures, and rather than reflecting on the obvious effects of global warming, tourists flocked to the area. Similarly, thrill-seeking visitors rushed to Xinjiang, China, to experience 80 degrees Celsius surface temperatures and more than 50 degrees Celsius air temperatures.

Tourists also headed in droves to the beaches and historical sites of Italy, Spain and Greece, where governments were warning them to stay indoors to avoid the potentially life-threatening heat.

In Canada, we have already experienced our worst recorded forest fire season. And in British Columbia, where I live, we have already broken the previous 2018 record with more than 13,900 sq km burnt. And this is just the beginning of the 2023 fire season.

REMARKABLE COGNITIVE DISSONANCE

I doubt those jetting off to visit the heat-ravaged regions of the world are aware that Antarctica has already shattered previous sea ice melt records, with potentially dire consequences for glacial outflow and future sea level rise.

Are tourists aware that coral reefs worldwide are in the process of dying off on an unprecedented scale?