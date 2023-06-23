Commentary: India has no idea how many people its heatwaves are killing

SYDNEY: With temperatures across India soaring above 45 degrees Celsius this week, you'd hope the government had learned from last year's deadly heatwaves and properly prepared the healthcare system for the next climate-driven crisis.

Temperature and humidity at levels now seen in South Asia’s pre-monsoon hot season are already testing the limits of human survivability. That risks mass deaths as the planet warms further this century.

Instead, attempts to even enumerate what is happening have become embroiled in bitter arguments. Nearly 100 people have died from heat-related conditions in two of the country’s most populous states in recent days, the Associated Press reported this week - but officials, including medics, have disputed the claims.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that one hospital superintendent who had publicly linked deaths to heatstroke was later removed from his position for giving “a careless statement”. It then quoted a doctor who had visited the same clinic as saying the causes were unclear.

HEATWAVE DEATHS ARE USED AS A POLITICAL WEAPON

The episode is emblematic of the explosive potential of heatwave deaths in the divisive political atmosphere in the giant state of Uttar Pradesh that’s led by a Hindu nationalist firebrand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Beyond that, though, it’s symptomatic of the parlous state of health services and public data in a country that lacks the means to even know for certain how many people its broiling climate is killing, let alone take measures to help them.

Going by some numbers, the effects of high temperatures on India’s population seem remarkably slight. Last year’s brutal heatwave season, which saw temperatures in Delhi as high as 49.2 degree Celsius, is widely quoted as resulting in only 90 deaths.