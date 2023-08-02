Soaring temperatures to deadly floods: Is recent extreme weather the ‘new normal’?

The world could cross critical global warming thresholds sooner than previously believed, after various weather anomalies such as blistering heatwaves and torrential rains were observed around the globe last month, said climate change experts.

While scientists have long predicted more intense and extreme weather, they were not expecting it to be so quick and widespread.

“What I think has surprised people is just how quickly all of this has come upon us,” said Professor Jim Skea, who heads the United Nations’ climate expert group.

“So we were absolutely expecting this kind of direction, whether it was floods, torrential rain or the heat extremes we've seen, but it just happened much more quickly.”