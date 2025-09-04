Zelenskyy hopes to push Russia sanctions in call with Trump

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (Sep 3) that he expects to speak with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, where he hopes to press for new sanctions on Russia and discuss security guarantees for his war-battered country.
"Tomorrow we will try to connect with President Trump, and we'll speak about it," Zelenskyy told reporters during a visit to Copenhagen, where he discussed Nordic-Baltic support for Ukraine. He added that Kyiv had "signals from the United States that it will provide a backstop, and this is important".
TRUMP PLANS UKRAINE TALKS
Trump confirmed he plans to hold Ukraine-related talks in the coming days after his August summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to deliver a breakthrough.
The White House said Trump will speak directly with Zelenskyy on Thursday. The French presidency added that Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders are also due to hold a joint call with Trump that afternoon, following a mostly virtual meeting hosted by France of about 30 countries to coordinate post-war security guarantees for Ukraine.
SECURITY GUARANTEES ON THE TABLE
Zelenskyy said a "solid basis" already exists for guarantees in case of a ceasefire, citing bilateral agreements such as one signed with Denmark. He reiterated that Ukraine’s future security must be based on NATO’s Article 5 mutual defence principle, even if formal membership is off the table.
Kyiv is pressing for NATO-style guarantees and a European peacekeeping force to deter Russia from fresh attacks if a deal is reached. Macron has said contributions from coalition members could centre on training, financing and equipping Ukraine’s army, as well as a potential "reassurance force" in neighbouring countries.
TRUMP FRUSTRATED BY SLOW PROGRESS
Trump, who campaigned on promises to swiftly end the war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022, has voiced frustration at the lack of progress.
"I have no message to President Putin," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "He knows where I stand and he'll make a decision one way or another. Whatever his decision is, we'll either be happy about it or unhappy about it and if we're unhappy about it, you'll see things happen."
Trump did not elaborate on possible actions but has hinted at imposing further sanctions on Moscow. He also admitted that resolving the war had proven harder than he expected: "I thought that that would be much easier. Sometimes you never know with war."