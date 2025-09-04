Trump plans to hold talks on Ukraine in coming days

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Sep 3) he plans to hold talks about the war in Ukraine in the coming days after his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Trump has been frustrated at his inability to get a halt to the fighting, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war swiftly when he took office last January.

Trump said he would be holding talks in the next few days.

A White House official said Trump is expected to speak on the phone on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The French presidency said earlier on Wednesday that several European leaders, including Zelenskyy and France's Emmanuel Macron, would call Trump on Thursday afternoon.

That call was expected to follow a mostly virtual meeting on Thursday, hosted by France, of around 30 countries to discuss their latest efforts to provide Ukraine with security support once there is a peace agreement with Russia.

The European leaders were also expected to denounce Moscow's unwillingness to negotiate. Putin has shown little interest in ending the war after he and Trump voiced optimism about making progress during their meeting in Anchorage on Aug 15.