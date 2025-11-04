AI can’t transform your business – unless you transform with it

For many CEOs, AI is still framed as a productivity tool – a way to streamline teams or cut costs. But Mr Baijal said that lens is too narrow. “The real value of AI is velocity,” he explained. “It helps companies move faster by testing ideas, spotting trends, closing sales and improving customer responsiveness. These gains in speed should be seen as the ROI.”

He outlined a case where Bain & Company helped a global life sciences company redesign its regulatory filing process using AI. The result: a reduction in time-to-market for new products and 80 per cent faster engagement with regulators.

And while the impact on performance can be significant, Mr Baijal cautioned against a prevailing misconception that AI is simply about saving headcount. “What you gain is the capacity to grow faster. With this capacity, you can drive growth with your current teams – your people will just be doing more valuable work.”

BREAK THE DATA BOTTLENECK

Speed alone is not enough. To move fast – and sustain that advantage – companies need strong foundations. In Southeast Asia, that means tackling data, which is both a hurdle and an opportunity.

Across the region, markets are fragmented, with different systems, languages and regulatory rules. This means clean, consistent data is hard to come by. Yet this challenge also creates potential, said Mr Baijal. “Southeast Asia has one of the world’s most digitally engaged populations. From a consumer lens, there’s more appetite to experiment and adopt new tools than almost anywhere else.”

He cited a healthcare company in the Philippines that had a large amount of untapped industry sales data across provinces. “We worked with them to consolidate the data and run it through an AI tool. Now, its sales teams have access to real-time insights on performance and competitors, enabling sharper decisions and faster growth,” he said.

Even companies still in the wait-and-see mode should start building proprietary data. “Technology will keep advancing, but your data only becomes an asset if you actively build it into a foundation for AI,” Mr Baijal added.

PEOPLE REMAIN AT THE CENTRE OF CHANGE