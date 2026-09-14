Asia’s airport ecosystem: Ready for take-off

Much of global aviation’s future growth is set to come from Asia. Asia Pacific is among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, according to long-term demand projections by the International Air Transport Association. Passenger numbers in the region are expected to surpass 4 billion by 2044, around 2.4 billion more than today, representing about 41 per cent of global growth.

To meet this demand, airports across Asia are expanding their infrastructure. Industry estimates put planned investment in Asia-Pacific and Middle East airport infrastructure at US$240 billion (S$306 billion) over the next decade. Projects range from upgrades to existing facilities, including the upcoming Terminal 5 at Singapore Changi Airport, to new developments such as Vietnam’s Long Thanh International Airport. Both are part of plans to build airports capable of handling 100 million passengers a year.

But adding capacity alone will not be enough. The industry also faces challenges around financial and environmental sustainability, taxation and regulation, while airports must continue to strengthen security and improve the passenger experience.

“The airports that will be able to create the greatest long-term value will be those that make their infrastructure more adaptable, their operations more efficient and that offer enhanced passenger journeys,” said Mr Shantanu Gangakhedkar, principal aviation consultant and commercial aviation lead at Frost & Sullivan.

BIGGER, SMARTER AND MORE CONNECTED AIRPORTS

Asia’s passenger growth is driven by a rising middle class, higher demand for leisure and business travel, and greater regional connectivity, said Mr Gangakhedkar. At the same time, passengers increasingly expect journeys to be fast, seamless, personalised and digitally enabled.

Uzbekistan, an emerging aviation hub in Central Asia, is pursuing expansion through public-private partnerships. The government plans to expand and modernise Urgench International Airport, as well as build New Tashkent International Airport.

“Partnering with world-class operators, such as Incheon International Airport Corporation at Urgench, is as much about transferring know-how as attracting capital,” said Mr Javlonbek Umarkhodjaev, chairman of the board at Uzbekistan Airports. “Technology only works when it is backed by trained people, sound processes and clear accountability. We build these requirements into our projects from the outset, bringing in operators with international experience so that we can use proven solutions.”