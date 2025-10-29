Aventis Graduate School launches Executive MBA programmes for business and healthcare leaders

In today’s business landscape, success belongs to leaders who can think strategically, act decisively and inspire with vision. To remain competitive, professionals must develop the agility, global perspective and advanced leadership capabilities that top organisations demand.

According to Mr Ramson Yap, senior director and head of student recruitment at Aventis Graduate School, an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) is more than a qualification – it is a catalyst for career acceleration. “An EMBA signifies a professional’s readiness to lead transformation and deliver results at the highest level,” he said. “It’s designed for executives who are not just managing teams, but shaping strategy, culture and performance across organisations.”

Aventis Graduate School is an established provider of postgraduate education for adult learners across the region. Its newly introduced part-time EMBA and EMBA (Healthcare Management) programmes are offered in collaboration with the University of Chichester in the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1839, the University of Chichester is ranked among the Top 30 UK universities by the Guardian University Guide 2026. It was also named University of the Year for Teaching Excellence by the Daily Mail University Guide 2026, and recognised by finance provider Novuna as one of the Top 20 UK universities for producing business leaders and CEOs.

“By combining Aventis’ expertise with Chichester’s academic excellence and global connections, we have co-created programmes that are rigorous, relevant and impactful for leaders in Singapore and beyond,” said Prof Rob Warwick, professor in Management and Organisational Learning, University of Chichester.