Aventis Graduate School launches Executive MBA programmes for business and healthcare leaders
An EMBA can equip you with the skills, network, digital acumen and agility needed to succeed in an AI-driven, fast-changing economy.
In today’s business landscape, success belongs to leaders who can think strategically, act decisively and inspire with vision. To remain competitive, professionals must develop the agility, global perspective and advanced leadership capabilities that top organisations demand.
According to Mr Ramson Yap, senior director and head of student recruitment at Aventis Graduate School, an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) is more than a qualification – it is a catalyst for career acceleration. “An EMBA signifies a professional’s readiness to lead transformation and deliver results at the highest level,” he said. “It’s designed for executives who are not just managing teams, but shaping strategy, culture and performance across organisations.”
Aventis Graduate School is an established provider of postgraduate education for adult learners across the region. Its newly introduced part-time EMBA and EMBA (Healthcare Management) programmes are offered in collaboration with the University of Chichester in the United Kingdom.
Founded in 1839, the University of Chichester is ranked among the Top 30 UK universities by the Guardian University Guide 2026. It was also named University of the Year for Teaching Excellence by the Daily Mail University Guide 2026, and recognised by finance provider Novuna as one of the Top 20 UK universities for producing business leaders and CEOs.
“By combining Aventis’ expertise with Chichester’s academic excellence and global connections, we have co-created programmes that are rigorous, relevant and impactful for leaders in Singapore and beyond,” said Prof Rob Warwick, professor in Management and Organisational Learning, University of Chichester.
GET THE EMBA ADVANTAGE
When deciding between an MBA and an EMBA, career growth and return on investment are key considerations. According to the Graduate Management Admission Council, EMBA graduates typically command higher starting salaries than their MBA counterparts, reflecting their greater work experience and leadership responsibilities.
Further insights from the 2024 EMBAC Student Exit Survey show that EMBA graduates reported an average 19.9 per cent increase in total compensation – including salary and bonuses – after completing the programme. The average pay package rose from US$203,248 (S$264,000) at the start of the programme to US$243,770 by graduation. During the programme, 36 per cent of respondents received a promotion, while 53 per cent reported taking on increased responsibilities – up from 49 per cent in 2021.
EMBA, REIMAGINED: SMARTER, FASTER, MORE FLEXIBLE
Designed for ambitious professionals balancing career and personal commitments, Aventis’ EMBA offers a flexible, 10-month part-time structure that fits around demanding work schedules. Delivered through modular weekend blocks with online classes led by experienced faculty, the programme allows participants to gain fresh insights without disrupting their professional responsibilities.
Students receive personalised academic guidance from faculty throughout the programme. This executive-friendly format allows them to apply new knowledge immediately in their workplace, while the 100 per cent coursework-based curriculum supports continuous reflection, active engagement and real-world application.
To reduce the financial barrier to entry, study grants are available, enabling professionals to invest in their development without overextending themselves.
A DUAL EDGE: EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP WITH HEALTHCARE MANAGEMENT
The EMBA (Healthcare Management) programme was developed following an in-depth study of Singapore’s healthcare landscape, incorporating valuable industry insights.
Ms Samantha Ong, president of Singapore Nurses Association and Aventis faculty member, noted that Singapore’s ageing population and rapid digital transformation have created a critical demand for nursing and healthcare leaders who can drive innovation, organisational transformation and system-wide improvement.
A key module, Transforming Healthcare: AI and Innovation, examines how artificial intelligence, big data and telemedicine can be harnessed to enhance patient outcomes while addressing rising costs and resource constraints.
“By combining theory with real-world case studies, the programme equips participants with practical tools to overcome barriers such as cultural resistance and limited resources – empowering them to drive meaningful, sustainable change within Singapore’s healthcare system,” said Ms Ong.
She added that the EMBA (Healthcare Management) enables nursing and healthcare leaders to influence boardroom decisions, lead large-scale transformation and advocate for patient-centred policies. “While the programme is rigorous, the rewards – strengthened leadership capacity, accelerated career advancement and broader impact – make it a truly worthwhile pursuit.”
YOUR NETWORK IS YOUR NET WORTH
A key highlight of the EMBA experience is the global immersion trip – a five-day programme designed to broaden participants’ international outlook and enhance their leadership capabilities.
This trip includes thought leadership sessions with global experts, company visits and exposure to emerging business trends and best practices. Though non-credit bearing, it offers valuable opportunities to learn from and connect with international executives, industry leaders and visionary organisations.
The launch of the Executive MBA strengthens the Aventis-University of Chichester partnership in Singapore, which also features programmes such as the Master of HR Management and Organisational Psychology, Master of Coaching Psychology, Master of Health Psychology, and Master of Inclusive and Special Needs Education.
Graduates receive the same internationally recognised degree as those studying on-campus at the University of Chichester and may choose to celebrate their achievement at the graduation ceremony held in either Singapore or the UK. Upon graduation, they also become part of both the University of Chichester’s global alumni network and the Aventis alumni community – gaining lifelong access to an ecosystem of professionals, thought leaders and industry practitioners across diverse sectors.
“This collaboration offers professionals the best of both worlds – a prestigious UK qualification and a practical, applied learning experience that strengthens leadership and career prospects,” said Mr Yap.
Apply for the January intake of the Executive Master of Business Administration and the Executive Master of Business Administration (Healthcare Management) at Aventis Graduate School.