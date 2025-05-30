From awareness to action: Creating workplaces where neurodivergent talent can thrive
Transforming systems, leadership and culture is key to moving the needle on inclusion.
Despite Singapore ranking among the top 10 countries globally for search terms like ‘neurodiversity’, ‘do I have ADHD’ and ‘do I have autism’, there is still room to improve in moving from awareness to action. Only 49 per cent of neurodivergent individuals feel safe disclosing their condition at work, while 64 per cent are unaware of measures that promote inclusivity.
These findings come from a recent report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), supported by SG Enable, Singapore’s focal agency for disability and inclusion. Titled Neurodiversity and the Workplace in Singapore: Unlocking Potential, the report outlines how neurodivergent talent can help shape a more dynamic and inclusive business landscape, and how organisations stand to benefit from their unique contributions.
Mr Sunil Chandrasekhar, managing director and partner at BCG, noted that with the right support structures, organisations can tap into the full potential of neurodiverse talent. “Neurodivergent individuals bring strengths such as creative problem-solving and empathetic collaboration – qualities that are highly regarded in a fast-paced, purpose-driven corporate setting like BCG,” he said.
BREAKING DOWN WORKPLACE MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT NEURODIVERSITY
Singapore is making steady progress towards its national goal of a 40 per cent employment rate for persons with disabilities by 2030, shared Mr Edward Chew, director of employment and employability at SG Enable.
“More employers are recognising the importance of inclusive hiring,” he said. “But misconceptions about the capabilities of persons with disabilities, including those with autism, continue to pose barriers.”
A common myth is that persons with autism are only suited for simple, repetitive tasks. In truth, many excel at pattern recognition and attention to detail, making them strong candidates for analytical roles. On top of technical strengths, persons with autism can lend a fresh, strategic lens to challenges. “Their ability to listen objectively and think without bias can enhance collaboration and lead to clearer decision-making,” Mr Chew observed.
Similarly, persons with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) demonstrate unique strengths, including hyper-focus, adaptability and multitasking abilities – qualities that help them thrive in fast-paced settings.
In client-facing roles, persons with dyslexia can leverage their strong emotional empathy to connect with others. Their unconventional problem-solving skills and mechanical aptitude also enable them to excel in technical, hands-on work.
To harness these qualities, employers should create environments where neurodivergent staff can thrive – starting with flexible work arrangements to reduce overstimulation and boost focus.
Equally important is cultivating disability awareness in the workplace to challenge biases and build a culture of inclusion. According to the BCG report, 62 per cent of surveyed neurodivergent employees in Singapore said they had been misjudged as having a poor attitude – a perception that can stall careers and affect mental well-being.
This creates a vicious cycle: Fear of judgment or rejection keeps many from speaking up. “Without disclosure, employers don’t act, and without action, stigma persists,” said Mr Chandrasekhar.
SHAPING INCLUSIVE WORKPLACES
To advance the inclusion and development of neurodiverse employees, the BCG report recommends a structured approach centred around four core elements: Leadership commitment, structured offerings and policies, community affiliation and career pathways.
Driving lasting change starts at the top. Leaders must actively champion inclusive practices, noted Mr Chandrasekhar, who heads the AccessAbility team at BCG Southeast Asia – a community that drives initiatives related to neurodiversity, physical disability, chronic illness and mental health across all six offices in the region. Initiatives include awareness campaigns, professional counselling, peer communities for neurodivergent individuals and caregivers, and one-to-one mentorship programmes.
Mr Chandrasekhar added that leaders should intentionally weave inclusion into everyday interactions, such as asking team members how they work best, rethinking team routines and creating space for different working styles.
Amplifying lived experiences is crucial, too. Leaders can spotlight the stories of neurodivergent employees through company talks and articles, or involve them in shaping support structures that build workplace inclusivity. This not only cultivates an environment of understanding but also deepens the sense of community and belonging.
Structured offerings and policies are another core element. These include fair and inclusive recruitment, progressive employment practices, disclosure channels for neurodivergent employees to seek help and practical workplace adjustments such as accessible environments featuring designated quiet spaces or sensory-friendly zones.
Beyond internal efforts, organisational leaders in Singapore can harness the country’s robust network of agencies, advocacy groups and institutional partners to develop integrated career pathways that enable neurodivergent individuals to advance and achieve long-term success. For instance, SG Enable administers the Open Door Programme, which offers grants for job redesign, training, recruitment and job support – all aimed at helping businesses foster inclusive workplaces.
Companies that have successfully integrated neurodiverse employees into their workplaces can receive the Enabling Mark, a national accreditation framework developed by SG Enable that has recognised over 200 companies for demonstrating strong outcomes in disability-inclusive employment.
UNLOCKING THE NEXT STAGE OF WORKPLACE INCLUSIVITY
Citing developments like the Enabling Masterplan 2030 and support from agencies such as SG Enable, Mr Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that Singapore could become a regional leader in neurodiversity inclusion within five years.
To realise this vision, he stressed the need for deeper cross-sector collaboration – uniting the Government, employers, educators and social service agencies to create a truly inclusive ecosystem.
SG Enable, for instance, has introduced community-based initiatives like Enabling Service Hubs, which bring resources closer to the homes of persons with disabilities, as well as the Enabling Village, Singapore’s first inclusive community space.
“Partnerships with social service agencies help promote disability inclusion and raise awareness in the broader community,” said Mr Chew.
In addition to collaboration, Mr Chandrasekhar added that enabling more neurodivergent individuals to rise to leadership roles could help redefine inclusive leadership. Mr Chew also offered a powerful reminder that inclusion isn’t just about policies – it’s about perspective.
“What is needed most is a shift from sympathy to empathy,” he said. “With the right roles, environments and mindsets, individuals from diverse backgrounds don’t just fit in – they flourish, contributing meaningfully and enriching the workplace.”
Learn more about integrating neurodiversity into your workplace.