From awareness to action: Creating workplaces where neurodivergent talent can thrive

Despite Singapore ranking among the top 10 countries globally for search terms like ‘neurodiversity’, ‘do I have ADHD’ and ‘do I have autism’, there is still room to improve in moving from awareness to action. Only 49 per cent of neurodivergent individuals feel safe disclosing their condition at work, while 64 per cent are unaware of measures that promote inclusivity.

These findings come from a recent report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), supported by SG Enable, Singapore’s focal agency for disability and inclusion. Titled Neurodiversity and the Workplace in Singapore: Unlocking Potential, the report outlines how neurodivergent talent can help shape a more dynamic and inclusive business landscape, and how organisations stand to benefit from their unique contributions.

Mr Sunil Chandrasekhar, managing director and partner at BCG, noted that with the right support structures, organisations can tap into the full potential of neurodiverse talent. “Neurodivergent individuals bring strengths such as creative problem-solving and empathetic collaboration – qualities that are highly regarded in a fast-paced, purpose-driven corporate setting like BCG,” he said.

BREAKING DOWN WORKPLACE MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT NEURODIVERSITY