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Beating the heat, one home at a time
In Punggol North, Capital Distributors matched KDK cooling solutions to the needs of three vulnerable households taking part in a community heat adaptation programme.
The whirr of portable fans is hard to ignore these days, as Singapore faces rising temperatures amid a warming climate. According to the National Environment Agency, 17 days of high heat stress were recorded this year, more than triple the five days recorded last year.
But the heat is not felt equally. While some people can retreat to cool offices and homes, others, especially seniors, have fewer ways to escape it.
Take 76-year-old retiree Abdul Razak, who lives in a rental flat with a housemate. He had two fans but said they barely kept him cool. “It’s hottest from noon to 3pm. I try to drink water or go downstairs to keep cool.”
Stepping outside can offer some relief when the heat builds up indoors. Through its earlier community initiative HeatAware SG, which monitored the temperature and humidity of 54 HDB households, Sustainable Living Lab (SL2) found that indoor “feels like” temperatures could be up to 7°C higher than outdoors overnight, suggesting that some homes can retain heat after dark.
But leaving the flat is not always practical for less mobile residents like Mr Razak, who uses a wheelchair. “All I can do is open the window or shower. Sometimes at night, it’s so hot that I cannot sleep.”
KEEPING SENIORS COOL
In September, Capital Distributors, the exclusive distributor of Japanese fan brand KDK in Singapore, helped install cooling solutions in Mr Razak’s home and two other vulnerable households in Punggol North.
The households were identified by Punggol North Citizens’ Consultative Committee Development and Welfare Fund and are taking part in StayCool, a two-year community heat adaptation programme by SL2 supported by the SG Eco Fund.
The programme promotes practical ways to make homes more comfortable as temperatures climb. These include opening windows on opposite sides of the flat when it is cooler outside, such as in the early morning or evening, to let warm air flow out. Residents are also encouraged to identify when the home gets hottest, so they can move to a cooler part of the flat, drink water regularly or take a cool shower.
How air moves through the home also matters. “Keep the airflow path clear and point fans at the places you actually spend time, like the bed or the sofa,” said SL2 country manager for Singapore Celeste Koh. “Air movement helps the body lose heat, so how you position a fan can make a difference to how effectively it cools you.”
That principle informed the approach taken in the three homes. SL2 looked at how heat builds up in each home and spoke to residents about their experience of the heat, while Capital Distributors assessed each home’s layout, airflow and ventilation.
“We first looked at how each room was used, its size and layout, as well as the existing airflow and ventilation,” said Mr Lim Weili, general manager of Capital Distributors. “From there, we matched the most suitable KDK solution to the needs of each space.”
“For example, ceiling fans can provide wider air distribution in living areas, while stand or wall fans offer more targeted airflow in bedrooms and smaller spaces. In bathrooms, ventilation fans help remove hot, humid and stagnant air.”
For Mr Razak, this meant a new KDK ceiling fan, table fan and stand fan, as well as a ventilation fan and instant water heater. Mr Lim said the difference lies in where the fans are placed and how they work together to improve airflow across the flat. Increased airflow can help sweat evaporate from the skin more easily, making a room feel cooler even when the air temperature does not change.
The KDK water heater has a cool-down mode that gradually lowers the water temperature. Capital Distributors said this allows seniors to transition to cooler water gradually, rather than switching abruptly to a cold shower.
Since the installation, Mr Razak said his home has become more comfortable and he has been sleeping better.
Another household taking part belongs to 80-year-old retiree Ta Gamas. Recovering from a stroke, she spends much of her day at home. Before the installation, she relied on a single stand fan, and the area by the front door could become especially warm between 1pm and 5pm.
Her home was fitted with ceiling, wall, table, stand and ventilation fans, as well as an instant water heater. The combination is intended to improve airflow across different parts of her small rental flat. Mdm Ta said she has noticed a difference. “It’s not as warm as before,” she said. “Much better.”
EXTENDING SUPPORT TO MORE HOUSEHOLDS
The support for the Punggol North homes is part of a wider initiative marking 30 years since Capital Distributors became KDK’s exclusive distributor in Singapore.
Over the three decades, the range of air ventilation products available to households has expanded, as have the factors consumers consider when choosing them. Beyond airflow, these can include electricity consumption and noise levels.
“While cooling needs have evolved, reliability, safety and long-lasting performance remain just as important to Singapore consumers,” Mr Lim added.
The three Punggol North households were not the only beneficiaries of the anniversary initiative. Last month, Capital Distributors distributed 100 KDK DC stand fans to another 100 households living in rental units. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, adviser to Punggol GRC Grassroots Organisation, attended the distribution and visited two of the homes where cooling solutions had earlier been installed.
Capital Distributors staff also engaged residents through an activity matching KDK products to different spaces in the home, as well as a photo booth and free ice cream. SL2 ran an activity showing residents how to identify potential heat risks in their homes.
For seniors like Mr Razak and Mdm Ta, the changes have brought some relief closer to home – from more comfortable afternoons and nights to, for Mr Razak, better sleep.
Learn more about KDK’s home comfort solutions.