Beyond blisters and pain: How shingles is the ‘internal enemy’

Throughout her years of practice, Dr Carol Tan has encountered an array of patients who have endured varying levels of physical pain. The pain can even be triggered by the gentlest touch, a mere caress of clothing against their skin.

The cause of this pain is shingles, a viral infection also known as herpes zoster, which often manifests as a blistering rash. Shingles stems from the reactivation of the dormant varicella-zoster (chickenpox) virus, which occurs when the body’s immunity is compromised.

“For patients with shingles, the virus is already present in their body from the time they contracted chickenpox, often during childhood,” explained Dr Tan, a geriatrician from The Good Life Medical Centre. “When and how this ‘internal enemy’ resurfaces depends on the robustness of one’s immunity.”

WHY THE MIDDLE-AGED ARE AT RISK

Startling statistics indicate that more than 90 per cent of adults over 50 years of age in Singapore carry the varicella-zoster virus. Moreover, figures gleaned from the general population living in the United States show that one in three adults will experience the reactivation of the virus in the form of shingles.

Individuals in this age bracket are at higher risk of developing shingles due to changes in their immune systems that can potentially compromise their defences, said Dr Tan. Other at-risk groups include people who are immunocompromised, battling chronic conditions such as kidney impairment and diabetes, or undergoing treatment that affects one’s immunity.

“Sometimes, all it takes for shingles to develop is stress or mental health triggers that weaken one’s defences,” she added.

Furthermore, Dr Tan shared that there is increasing evidence to suggest that those with weakened immune systems due to COVID-19 were 15 per cent more likely to develop shingles, while individuals who had been hospitalised due to COVID-19 were 21 per cent more prone to contracting the infection.

Despite these prevailing risks, a mere 3 per cent of Singaporeans aged between 50 and 79 years old perceive themselves as highly susceptible to developing shingles in the next 12 months, according to a survey of 200 respondents conducted by Ipsos MORI.

Highlighting the need for vigilance, Dr Tan pointed out that the repercussions of shingles sometimes extend beyond the ailment itself: “Besides having to take time off work, one might have to deal with the financial cost of medical care, medication and in serious cases, hospitalisation.”

COMPLICATIONS THAT LAST BEYOND THE INFECTION