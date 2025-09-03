Beyond the sniffles: Understanding RSV in infants

Every year, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) quietly circulates among Singapore’s youngest residents – often disguised as a common cold1. But in infants, this seemingly minor illness can lead to serious complications that require hospital care.

RSV consistently ranks among the top paediatric viruses detected at local polyclinics in children treated for acute respiratory infections, according to data from the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

Local research echoes this trend: A study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases found that RSV is a leading cause of hospital admissions for acute lower respiratory tract infections in young children in Singapore, particularly among infants under six months and toddlers up to 29 months2.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that RSV causes more than 3.6 million hospitalisations and around 100,000 deaths each year in children under five.

WHAT RSV CAN LOOK LIKE