From botanical dreams to sweet success

As Birds of Paradise grew, Mr Lim recognised the importance of having a dependable financial partner. “Every business needs strong banking support,” he said. “We turned to DBS from the start – its reputation gave us confidence it could meet our needs.”

The partnership provided the financial stability needed to grow the business. “DBS’ range of products and services allowed us to manage our cash flow, which was critical for sustainable growth,” said Mr Lim.

Over time, the brand’s ties with the bank deepened. “We work closely with a dedicated relationship manager who helps us plan ahead,” shared Mr Lim. “DBS’ online banking service for businesses, IDEAL, has also become an essential tool, making day-to-day financial tasks such as monitoring cash flow, and viewing and approving new transactions, simple and efficient.”

BUILDING A BUSINESS THAT GIVES BACK

Now with seven stores, including one that recently opened at Vivocity, Mr Lim recognises the need for a more structured sustainability plan. “Caring for the planet has always been part of our values,” he said. “But as a small business with limited resources, our efforts have mostly been tactical. Now, we want to take a more strategic approach and make a bigger impact.”

To support this shift, Birds of Paradise will be joining DBS’ ESG Ready Programme – a structured, end-to-end initiative designed to help local small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) build sustainability capabilities and future-proof their businesses. The first of its kind in the market, the programme includes tailored training courses and an assessment to establish each company’s carbon footprint. By the end of the process, participating firms will have developed a clear sustainability action plan and access to a panel of specialists to guide them on their decarbonisation journey.

The programme also keeps businesses updated on regulatory developments and prepares them to engage effectively with investors and other stakeholders on ESG matters.

“We’ve had the privilege of supporting Birds of Paradise from its early days to becoming a household name,” said Ms Sharon Tan, head of SME Banking at DBS Singapore. “Its shift towards greater sustainability reflects the kind of forward-thinking leadership we strive to support at DBS SME Banking. We don’t just fund growth – we work alongside businesses, providing the capital, insights and networks they need to innovate responsibly and scale with resilience.”

At its core, Birds of Paradise was never just about profit. “We want to show that a business can do well and do good,” Mr Lim said.

A defining moment came when the brand turned three. “We decided to donate all our sales – not just profit – for a weekend to Equal, a charity that transforms the lives of vulnerable people through animal-assisted services,” said Mr Lim. “This has since become an annual tradition. In conjunction with our ninth birthday celebration, we recently concluded our ‘All Sales Sunday’ in support of our long-term community partner.”

Today, the brand has earned recognition through honours like the Michelin Selection and National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s Champions of Good. But for Mr Lim, the accolades are not what matter most: “It’s when people tell us Birds of Paradise is a brand they love – that’s when we know we’ve won a place in the hearts of Singaporeans.”

