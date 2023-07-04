Breaking down barriers to healthcare access in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

In an ideal world, everyone would have access to quality and affordable healthcare, wherever they are and whenever they need it. Yet, despite strides made in medical care, many are left behind.

Having lived and worked in Africa, the United States, China and now in Singapore, Ms Ruth Kuguru, executive director of communications and engagement for Novartis Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, has observed firsthand some of the challenges faced by patients and caregivers when it comes to the disparity in healthcare, as well as gaps in the healthcare ecosystem that prevent equal access.

She said: “During the pandemic, we clearly saw the impact that lack of access to even the most basic of care can have on the health of individuals, as well as society as a whole. For people living in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, where barriers to accessing healthcare are diverse and complex, there is no one-size-fits-all solution.”

Overcoming these obstacles to healthcare is the core mission of the Alliance and Partnerships for Patient Innovation and Solutions (APPIS) platform, organised and funded by global healthcare company Novartis. Established in 2021, APPIS brings together patient groups and stakeholders from across the healthcare sector.

“Patient groups play a critical role when it comes to improving patient outcomes. They are passionate in raising awareness and advocating for healthcare accessibility, which is why partnering with them is at the heart of the APPIS platform,” explained Ms Kuguru.

Healthcare access is driven by several factors, such as the availability of services or resources for patients to support their care, affordability of treatment, and acceptability of the treatment by the patient.

BUILDING A COMMUNITY TO DRIVE CHANGE