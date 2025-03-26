Bringing a breath of fresh air to Singapore homes

When Mr Chris Lim set out to buy a water purifier several years ago, he found himself frustrated by the limited options. “The models were not only expensive but also boxy and bulky – definitely not something I wanted in my home,” recalled the 37-year-old.

Recognising that many homeowners were seeking products that are elegant, minimalist and affordable without compromising quality, Mr Lim decided to create his own brand, Sterra, in 2021.

“Growing up, I was always taught to do my part to improve the lives of those around me,” Mr Lim shared. “This is the driving force behind Sterra – we aim to enhance people’s lives through our products by providing better air, water and living environments.”

With 10 years of e-commerce experience selling T-shirts online, he and his business partner, Mr Strife Lim, were adept at researching consumer preferences and leveraging digital marketing to reach their target audience. Today, Sterra is known not just for its sleek water purifiers but also for its air purifiers, dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

PUTTING CUSTOMERS FIRST

Despite his experience in e-commerce, the early days of building Sterra were not without their challenges. As an emerging brand, the founding team’s biggest worry was whether customers would truly embrace its products.

“We had invested a lot in building the brand, developing products and growing the team,” Mr (Chris) Lim shared. “The risk that people might not buy was daunting and nerve-racking!”

To bridge this uncertainty, the team focused on what mattered most – its customers. By listening closely to feedback and continuously refining its offerings, Sterra ensured its products met real consumer needs.

“We engage our customers through email surveys to better understand their needs,” Mr Lim explained. “These surveys explore why they need a certain product, such as an air purifier, and what issues they aim to solve, like allergies or sinusitis. This helps us identify common challenges faced by people in Singapore and assess how our products can improve their lives.”