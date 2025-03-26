Bringing a breath of fresh air to Singapore homes
Sterra offers a range of home appliances – from water purifiers to vacuum cleaners – that combines functionality and a minimalist aesthetic at affordable prices.
When Mr Chris Lim set out to buy a water purifier several years ago, he found himself frustrated by the limited options. “The models were not only expensive but also boxy and bulky – definitely not something I wanted in my home,” recalled the 37-year-old.
Recognising that many homeowners were seeking products that are elegant, minimalist and affordable without compromising quality, Mr Lim decided to create his own brand, Sterra, in 2021.
“Growing up, I was always taught to do my part to improve the lives of those around me,” Mr Lim shared. “This is the driving force behind Sterra – we aim to enhance people’s lives through our products by providing better air, water and living environments.”
With 10 years of e-commerce experience selling T-shirts online, he and his business partner, Mr Strife Lim, were adept at researching consumer preferences and leveraging digital marketing to reach their target audience. Today, Sterra is known not just for its sleek water purifiers but also for its air purifiers, dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.
PUTTING CUSTOMERS FIRST
Despite his experience in e-commerce, the early days of building Sterra were not without their challenges. As an emerging brand, the founding team’s biggest worry was whether customers would truly embrace its products.
“We had invested a lot in building the brand, developing products and growing the team,” Mr (Chris) Lim shared. “The risk that people might not buy was daunting and nerve-racking!”
To bridge this uncertainty, the team focused on what mattered most – its customers. By listening closely to feedback and continuously refining its offerings, Sterra ensured its products met real consumer needs.
“We engage our customers through email surveys to better understand their needs,” Mr Lim explained. “These surveys explore why they need a certain product, such as an air purifier, and what issues they aim to solve, like allergies or sinusitis. This helps us identify common challenges faced by people in Singapore and assess how our products can improve their lives.”
Mr Lim shared that when Sterra launched its water purifier, the team initially focused on marketing its health benefits. However, customer feedback revealed that what people really valued in a water purifier was its convenience. This insight led the team to shift its messaging to highlight ease of use.
Listening to customers proved essential – the pivot sparked a breakthrough in growth. “This was a turning point for us,” Mr Lim said.
He added: “Never lose direct touchpoints with customers. Understanding their needs, feedback and evolving preferences firsthand is invaluable. Staying connected isn’t just about business – it’s about building a brand that resonates with the people who support it.”
FROM STRUGGLE TO SUCCESS
While Sterra is now a household name with over 200,000 customers, its journey was far from smooth. With a lean team and limited resources, every decision – particularly where to invest their time, money and energy – had to be made strategically.
“We had to tackle every challenge together,” said Mr Lim of his team. All hands had to be on deck, from answering customer queries to assisting walk-ins and packing orders late into the night. Like any e-commerce business, the team also faced their share of irate customers.
The fast-paced, high-pressure environment was stressful, but it ultimately strengthened the team culture. From the start, open discussions were encouraged, even when it meant disagreeing with leadership.
“It starts with leaders setting an example – being open to the possibility of being wrong, and valuing merit over hierarchy,” Mr Lim said.
MORE THAN AN APPLIANCE
Before Sterra introduces a new category or innovation, the team performs rigorous evaluations to ensure it delivers meaningful benefits to customers.
“An air purifier with Bluetooth speakers might seem cool, but it adds cost without improving air quality,” Mr Lim said, emphasising that Sterra prioritises features that enhance core performance, such as high-quality HEPA filters in air purifiers.
For customers like Ms Joanne Swee, 49, a sales and HR coordinator, this focus has made a tangible difference. “My asthma is often triggered by dust and allergens, but after using the Sterra Moon air purifier, I noticed a difference almost immediately – the air felt fresher, my breathing improved and my asthma attacks became less frequent.”
Ms Mabel Ang, a 36-year-old fund controller, had a similar experience with the Sterra Breeze and Moon air purifiers. Her children used to fall sick often and struggle with persistent coughs. “My kids now fall sick less often and there’s less dust in the house,” she said.
To combat humidity and prevent mould, Ms Ang also invested in the Sterra Sun dehumidifier. “There’s visibly less mould now and my home feels more comfortable,” she shared. “I am saving money on expensive mould removal services and my kids don’t need to visit the doctor as often.”
For Sterra, feedback like this reaffirms its mission. “Our focus has always been to enhance quality of life and make daily life easier for customers,” said Mr Lim.
