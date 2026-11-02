Broadening perspectives through interdisciplinary learning

Before the study trip in August, Timor-Leste was largely a place 19-year-old Seth Andrei Llarenas Cadongonan knew through the media and his studies. Then, he spent five days there, meeting locals whose lives and work brought the country’s realities into sharper focus.

“It is one thing to hear about Timor-Leste in a lecture or through an article, and it is another thing to be in the country itself, breathing its air and talking to its people,” said Mr Cadongonan, a first-year student from the Philippines.

He was among a group of Taylor’s University students on the trip. They met government officials and diplomats, attended sessions on development and regional affairs, and spoke to residents – experiences that made questions of governance, diplomacy and economic progress more immediate.

That combination of academic study and direct exposure is central to Taylor’s University’s Bachelor in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (Honours), or PPE programme. Bringing together philosophical reasoning, political understanding and economic analysis, the programme draws on international PPE practices while incorporating ASEAN perspectives, connecting global ideas with regional issues.