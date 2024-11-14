Building a better tomorrow with New Zealand’s technology

“The New Zealand government is committed to leveraging technology to ensure its people live well, stay well and get well. Like Singapore, we have a strong focus on community-led and preventive care,” said Ms Maggie Christie, trade commissioner to Singapore, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

She added that the country has made significant investments in research and development (R&D). In 2023, R&D expenditure increased by NZ$2 million, bringing the total to NZ$306 million, while health tech firms recorded a total revenue of NZ$2.62 billion.

Mr Rob Davidson, chief technology officer of The Insides Company, attributes the company’s success to New Zealand’s vibrant health tech ecosystem.

“An offshoot of the University of Auckland’s School of Medicine, The Insides Company has benefitted from the university’s robust technology transfer capabilities,” he said, adding that it has also received support from stakeholders such as the MedTech Research Translator and Consortium of Medical Devices.

NZTE played a key role in supporting The Insides Company, connecting it with international partners and providing guidance on market access across different countries, according to Dr John Davidson, chief operating officer at The Insides Company.

Since its incorporation in 2017, over 500 patients in more than 20 countries, including Singapore, have benefited from The Insides Company’s flagship product. By enabling patients to resume eating instead of relying on parenteral nutrition, the chyme reinfusion device reduces the risk of infection and liver complications. This innovation also enhances quality of life by restoring independence and facilitating home-based care.

TACKLING GLOBAL CHALLENGES THROUGH INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONS

New Zealand’s emphasis on future-oriented technologies has spurred innovation across a broad spectrum of industries, including healthcare, agriculture and sustainability.

To deliver advanced solutions that benefit both people and the planet, New Zealand’s tech companies have embraced collaborations with like-minded organisations globally, including those in Singapore.

As New Zealand’s fifth-largest trade partner and its closest security and economic partner in Southeast Asia, Singapore serves as an important hub for science and innovation. It provides access to regional markets and opportunities for co-developing inclusive, sustainable and progressive technologies.

Noting that cross-border collaboration is essential for driving innovation and economic growth, Ms Christie highlighted the close and longstanding bilateral relationship between New Zealand and Singapore, which has been strengthened through reciprocal visits over the years.