Building the intelligent infrastructure of tomorrow

In today’s hyper-connected world, vast amounts of data move across networks every second – whether through emails, instant messages or social media interactions. While the cloud may seem intangible, the reality is that all online data resides in physical infrastructure: data centres.

As digitalisation accelerates and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) reshape industries, the demand for data centres is surging. These facilities provide the computing and networking backbone required to store, process and transmit ever-larger volumes of data.

In Asia Pacific, the data centre sector is forecast to grow by around US$116 billion (S$155 billion) in the next five to seven years. In 2024, Singapore announced plans to add at least 300 megawatts (MW) of additional data centre capacity, a significant increase from the 80MW allocated in 2023.

However, the sector’s rapid expansion comes with challenges – chief among them, energy consumption and environmental impact. To address these challenges, data centres of the future must adopt a sustainable approach to ensure the harmony between man and machines.

Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a hyperscale data centre infrastructure solutions provider, has an extensive track record of delivering and operating mega facilities with reliability, speed and efficiency. The Singapore-headquartered company recently released its environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, outlining its commitment to responsible growth.

Said Mr Eric Fan, chairman of BDC’s ESG committee: “The report reflects our core belief that the long-term success of our company is inseparable from the health of our planet, the well-being of our communities and the trust we earn from our stakeholders.”

With full-stack in-house capabilities, BDC develops hyperscale infrastructure solutions that are future-proof and designed to support sustainable, scalable growth on demand.