Building the intelligent infrastructure of tomorrow
Bridge Data Centres’ inaugural ESG Report highlights how advanced technologies and hyperscale data centres can take sustainable, innovative infrastructure to new heights.
In today’s hyper-connected world, vast amounts of data move across networks every second – whether through emails, instant messages or social media interactions. While the cloud may seem intangible, the reality is that all online data resides in physical infrastructure: data centres.
As digitalisation accelerates and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) reshape industries, the demand for data centres is surging. These facilities provide the computing and networking backbone required to store, process and transmit ever-larger volumes of data.
In Asia Pacific, the data centre sector is forecast to grow by around US$116 billion (S$155 billion) in the next five to seven years. In 2024, Singapore announced plans to add at least 300 megawatts (MW) of additional data centre capacity, a significant increase from the 80MW allocated in 2023.
However, the sector’s rapid expansion comes with challenges – chief among them, energy consumption and environmental impact. To address these challenges, data centres of the future must adopt a sustainable approach to ensure the harmony between man and machines.
Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a hyperscale data centre infrastructure solutions provider, has an extensive track record of delivering and operating mega facilities with reliability, speed and efficiency. The Singapore-headquartered company recently released its environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, outlining its commitment to responsible growth.
Said Mr Eric Fan, chairman of BDC’s ESG committee: “The report reflects our core belief that the long-term success of our company is inseparable from the health of our planet, the well-being of our communities and the trust we earn from our stakeholders.”
With full-stack in-house capabilities, BDC develops hyperscale infrastructure solutions that are future-proof and designed to support sustainable, scalable growth on demand.
ADVANCED SOLUTIONS FOR PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
As data centres power energy-intensive technologies like AI, the heat generated by servers and IT equipment can impact hardware performance. Managing this thermal output is critical to ensuring seamless operations.
BDC uses advanced liquid cooling technology to enhance energy efficiency and optimise cooling processes. Its X-Cooling System Series comprises multiple solutions – including air-cooled, liquid-cooled, cold plate liquid cooling and immersion liquid cooling – to ensure optimal performance across diverse operational needs.
Its hyperscale, build-to-suit computing-power infrastructure solutions have driven hyperscale data centre development in the Asia-Pacific region over the past decade. With more than 588 patents and ongoing investments in cooling systems, power supply efficiency and waste-water management, it provides customers with access to best-in-class green energy technologies that meet both local and international standards.
Its sustainable design also supports international green initiatives, including the Global Green Computing Certification Programme. BDC’s facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, has been awarded the LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.
BDC’s strong culture of innovation has led to milestones, such as achieving a power usage effectiveness of less than 1.2 in its best-use case in 2024. Additionally, its innovative rainwater recycling system has saved around 36,000 cubic metres of water – equivalent to about 14 and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools – to date.
Efficiency extends beyond energy and water use. In 2024, BDC’s construction cycles were shortened by 30 per cent, enabling a swifter time-to-market for clients.
As part of its zero-carbon computing strategy, BDC prioritises collaboration with like-minded suppliers and partners, signing five memoranda of understanding with renewable energy providers in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
The company is also a member of RE100, a global initiative of businesses committed to operating on 100 per cent renewable energy. BDC aims to fully power its digital infrastructure with renewable energy by 2040. BDC’s commitment to sustainability was recognised with the Green Mark Data Centre Platinum rating in 2024.
In addition, BDC has submitted targets to the Science-Based Targets initiative, aligning its emissions pathway with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature increases to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Its carbon reduction roadmap is anchored in international best practices.
BDC is also working with Singapore-based software firm Red Dot Analytics to develop advanced AI platforms that reduce energy use and boost resilience, helping systems stay functional and perform reliably during unexpected disruptions. This enhanced platform is expected to achieve annual savings of over 1 million kilowatt-hour through intelligent energy and cooling controls.
A REGIONAL NETWORK FOR OPTIMAL CONNECTIVITY
Over the past three years, BDC’s rapid growth has driven new levels of economic activity in Malaysia, Thailand and India, where its data centres are located.
In 2024, the company saw a 24.1 per cent increase in new job opportunities over the previous year. Many of these roles were in security operations, where human expertise complements robust, multi-layered security systems to ensure data integrity.
BDC customers benefit from round-the-clock support, monitoring and technical assistance, ensuring uninterrupted operations and a reliable infrastructure.
Mr Fan said BDC is committed to working closely with its partners and stakeholders as part of its sustainable approach to building intelligent, environmentally friendly infrastructure. “This includes advancing energy conservation, reducing emissions, promoting resource recycling and protecting our shared environment,” he said.
