Building new capabilities to enhance the care sector
Through hands-on learning, flexible programmes and industry collaboration, Temasek Polytechnic ensures that adult learners are well-prepared to make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.
Mid-career professionals and fresh graduates entering the care sector might expect to reskill in a traditional classroom or through online courses. However, at Temasek Polytechnic, learning goes beyond the classroom, immersing students in real-world care environments.
For example, students in the part-time Specialist Diploma in Gerontology (Community Care Practice) attend lessons both at the campus and at Ren Ci Learning Academy, where they can gain hands-on experience and observe care practices in action. Similarly, students in the part-time Specialist Diploma in Applied Autism Studies participate in work-based learning sessions at Rainbow Centre Singapore.
“These opportunities enhance our graduates’ job readiness, allowing them to assimilate easily to the demands of the sector after graduation,” said Mr Arthur Foo, deputy director of Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Temasek Polytechnic offers a variety of learning pathways, including short courses, work-study programmes and micro-learning courses, to meet the needs of adult learners, whether they are seasoned professionals seeking career advancement or fresh graduates looking to sharpen their competitive edge.
In addition, the polytechnic collaborates closely with industry partners in social services, special needs and community care, such as Allkin Singapore, Rainbow Centre and Ren Ci Hospital, to ensure its courses remain relevant. “Learners upskilling through Temasek Polytechnic gain insights into the latest industry trends and employer expectations, delivered through high-quality pedagogy,” Mr Foo added.
UPSKILLING FOR THE CHANGING LANDSCAPE OF CARE
Through hands-on experience, adult learners at Temasek Polytechnic can strengthen their understanding and application of knowledge in real-world care settings. This approach equips them with the confidence to tackle the evolving demands of the care sector when they enter the workforce.
According to Ms Fionna Thong, assistant director of student development and course chair for the Diploma in Psychology Studies at Temasek Polytechnic, the care sector is facing several challenges. These include the growing influence of technology on care delivery, the expansion of job scopes and the rising demand for senior care driven by Singapore’s fast-ageing population.
“To effectively incorporate technology into their roles, care professionals must develop new skills, particularly in digital literacy,” she shared. “To equip our students with the necessary skills, our courses integrate digital tools and interactive learning platforms into lesson delivery. Smart classrooms, blended learning approaches and immersive simulations using augmented reality and virtual reality further enhance engagement and prepare students for digital workplaces. These initiatives help ensure that our adult learners are confident in using digital solutions to solve real-world challenges.”
As technology becomes more embedded in care settings, professionals must also navigate the ethical dilemmas that arise. Striking a balance between leveraging digital advancements and maintaining human-centred care is essential to ensuring that technology enhances, rather than diminishes, the quality of care provided.
In addition, growing industry recognition of holistic, multidisciplinary care is expanding the skill sets required of care workers. “Roles now include responsibilities such as providing mental health support and collaborating across disciplines. To stay relevant, workers must commit to continuous learning and upskilling,” said Ms Thong.
BUILDING A FOUNDATION FOR A CAREER IN CARE
With one in four Singaporeans expected to be 65 by 2030, the nation’s healthcare expenditure is projected to rise to nearly 10 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product, reaching S$43 billion. To meet growing demands, the healthcare sector alone will require an estimated 82,000 additional nurses, allied health professionals and support care staff by that year, according to the Ministry of Health.
The rise in demand presents opportunities for mid-career professionals looking to reskill and transition into the care sector. To make an informed decision, Mr Foo advises potential career switchers to first research the diverse groups served by the care sector, including seniors, families, children and individuals with disabilities or special needs.
“A key step is identifying specific areas or groups that learners feel passionate about serving,” he said. “This helps them narrow down relevant courses and programmes suited to their interests and goals.”
With Temasek Polytechnic’s Continuing Education and Training courses, adult learners can explore stackable skills-based modular courses or micro-learning courses that focus on specific competencies. These courses allow learners to tailor their education to immediate career needs, build competencies at their own pace, or even test the waters before committing to a full diploma programme, explained Ms Thong.
Recognising the challenges of balancing work, studies and personal commitments, Temasek Polytechnic offers most courses in a blended learning format, combining online and in-person sessions for greater flexibility and convenience.
Ms Thong urges learners to actively engage in class discussions and group projects to maximise their upskilling experience and gain valuable insights from peers with diverse professional backgrounds.
“Additionally, students should take advantage of their instructors’ expertise to better appreciate the demands and expectations of the roles in the industry,” she shared. “Don’t hesitate to ask questions – our instructors, many of whom are seasoned industry professionals, bring real-world experience, industry best practices and practical tips that go beyond the classroom.”
While returning to the classroom may seem daunting, Ms Thong encourages learners to approach the experience with an open mind: “Embracing new knowledge and being open to growth will lay the foundation for a rewarding journey.”
Learn how you can develop new skills at Temasek Polytechnic.