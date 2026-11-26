Building skills and confidence for an AI-enabled workplace
Through its collaboration with NTUC LearningHub, OCBC is strengthening managers’ coaching capabilities while helping employees apply new skills to improve the way they work.
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more embedded in everyday work, it is changing how employees make decisions, collaborate and build new skills. At OCBC Group, this shift has reinforced the importance of developing strong human capabilities alongside technical skills.
Ms Eileen Nah, head of Leadership and Strategy Faculty at OCBC, said these include critical thinking, judgment, adaptability, collaboration, empathy and leadership. “They enable employees to be discerning users of technology – to guide it responsibly and apply it to create value,” she said.
Over the years, more than 90 per cent of OCBC employees have taken part in AI, digital and data learning. By 2028, OCBC aims to achieve AI literacy for all employees in Singapore. The goal is for employees to use AI to improve productivity, drive innovation and deliver business value.
NTUC LearningHub supports OCBC’s capability-building initiatives by shaping learning around the bank’s strategic priorities and facilitating sessions in areas such as AI literacy, Microsoft Copilot, coaching and leadership. To date, more than 2,000 employees have enrolled in AI training and coaching programmes delivered by NTUC LearningHub. A continuing education and training provider in Singapore since 2004, NTUC LearningHub offers upskilling and reskilling opportunities for professionals and organisations.
BUILDING A COACHING CULTURE
Coaching can help managers support employees in applying new skills at the workplace with greater confidence.
For OCBC, coaching forms part of its broader workforce transformation agenda, helping employees adapt as their roles evolve while equipping managers to lead their teams through change.
NTUC LearningHub also works with OCBC to curate workplace-relevant coaching content from global partners, giving managers practical approaches to support employees’ development.
OCBC looks beyond participation numbers when assessing the impact of learning. It considers how employees use what they have learnt, along with shifts in mindset and behaviour.
“Applied learning turns awareness into action, helping people move from understanding the tools to using them to redesign work,” said Ms Nah. She added that managers play a part in reinforcing learning after the training programmes end, so new skills continue to be used at work.
PUTTING AI TO WORK
The same emphasis on application shapes OCBC’s approach to AI learning, with programmes designed around how the tools can be used at work.
OCBC’s use of Microsoft Copilot is one example. Although employees already had access to the tool, the bank saw a need to help them understand where it could be useful in their day-to-day work. Working with NTUC LearningHub, it developed the Microsoft Copilot Chat Applied programme around business-relevant use cases.
Across the customised business-unit sessions, more than 600 employees were trained. Based on participant feedback, more than 47,200 hours were reported to have been saved through the application of skills learnt in the Copilot workshops.
Another training programme explored agentic AI for business process and workflow automation. Participants produced 21 implementation plans that identified potential annual savings of more than 3,200 hours. While these were projections rather than realised gains, OCBC saw the plans as signs that employees were moving from learning about AI to finding practical ways it could reshape work.
For the bank, the aim is not simply to familiarise employees with new tools, but to help them decide where technology adds value, apply it responsibly and exercise judgment over how it is used.
The focus also extends beyond employees’ current roles to how their skills can prepare them for what comes next.
GROWING BEYOND A SINGLE ROLE
OCBC’s Grow Your Way with Mobi initiative takes it a step further. Its skills-first approach to employee growth and mobility focuses less on fixed job titles and more on the skills employees already have, the capabilities they need and the opportunities they could move into.
As careers become less linear, employees may need to deepen their expertise while building capabilities in new areas, rather than following a single predefined path. Coaching can help them take stock of their strengths, identify areas for development and explore where they could go next.
NTUC LearningHub supports initiatives under this broader learning agenda through structured training that connects skills development with practical workplace application. “When employees can see how learning supports their work and career goals, they become more invested in their development,” said Ms Nah. “It is not just about participating in training, but about taking greater ownership of their growth.”
Looking ahead, OCBC plans to refine its learning pathways and strengthen leadership support as AI continues to reshape the financial services industry. The bank also expects its collaboration with learning partners such as NTUC LearningHub to evolve in response to its changing workforce needs.
“The pace of change will require us to identify emerging skills earlier, build them faster and help employees apply them in ways that improve customer, business and operational outcomes,” said Ms Nah. "By doing so, we will equip our people not just to respond to change but to shape the future of work."
Discover how NTUC LearningHub’s Leadership Academy can help leaders develop their teams and support employees in taking greater ownership of their growth.