Celebrating the chronograph in a long tradition of horological excellence at Patek Philippe

As the last independent, family-owned Geneva manufacture, there are few watchmaking houses more revered than Patek Philippe. This fiercely guarded independence is perhaps why the Swiss watchmaker has flourished in artistry, technical mastery and innovation for over 180 years since its founding in 1839.

At the heart of this unyielding quest for both precision and perfection is the chronograph, which has long played a leading role in Patek Philippe’s repertoire of complicated watches.

A PROUD HISTORY OF INNOVATION

All watches measure time but it is the chronograph that dedicates itself to short-time measurement. First invented in 1816 by French horologist Louis Moinet for tracking astronomical objects, the chronograph has since evolved far beyond its early incarnation of a basic stopwatch into increasingly complex mechanisms.

In 2005, Patek Philippe leveraged its know-how in this field by launching an initiative to develop a complete series of chronograph movements – all designed and produced in-house.

Upon its debut that same year, the manually wound Caliber CHR 27-525 PS had the distinction of being the world’s thinnest column-wheel-controlled split-seconds chronograph movement with a height of just 5.25mm.

A year later, the Caliber CH 28-520 was launched, with a vertical rather than horizontal clutch. The absence of sharp teeth to engage or disengage the mechanism meant a smoother sweep of the chronograph hand while reducing wear and tear. This also exerted less impact on the movement’s power reserve.

Then came 2009 and Patek Philippe’s first proprietary manually wound chronograph movement with an astonishing six patents. The Caliber CH 29-535 featured patents for its optimised toothing profile, eccentric column wheel cap, synchronisation of the brake lever, hammers pivoted between jewel bearings, self-setting return to zero hammers and slotted instantaneous minute-counter cam.

More horological wonders were unveiled the following year when Patek Philippe introduced its thinnest split-seconds chronograph movement with perpetual calendar in the Caliber CHR 27-525 PS Q, comprising the same base movement of the earlier CHR 27-525 PS plus an extremely thin calendar module for a total height of 7.3mm.

A CELEBRATION OF EXCEPTIONAL CHRONOGRAPHS

Ref 5373P-001