Chart your own path towards career growth, with SMU Academy’s Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy
The revamped programme empowers working professionals with real-world learning and a modular, stackable structure.
As rapid technological advancements continue to transform workplaces, mid-career professionals in Singapore face growing pressure to adapt swiftly.
In response, more professionals are turning to lifelong learning. The recently revamped Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy (IPMDE) is a flexible, stackable postgraduate degree programme designed to help professionals gain industry-relevant skills to support their career growth.
The programme is offered by the professional training arm of Singapore Management University (SMU), SMU Academy, which provides over 1,500 approved courses and upskills more than 20,000 learners annually. According to Professor Gary Pan, academic director of lifelong learning at SMU, the IPMDE aims to close knowledge gaps for mid-career professionals in high-demand areas such as digital economy and innovation, data governance and compliance, supply chain and operations, leadership and management, and customer experience.
“By acquiring expertise in these domains, professionals can deepen their expertise, enhance career prospects or transition into new roles in the digital economy,” he said.
AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO SKILLS UPGRADING
The IPMDE is currently the only postgraduate master’s programme where skills-based modules are subsidised up to 90 per cent by SkillsFuture Singapore. Eligible candidates can also utilise their S$4,000 SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career) for skills-based modules.
“This makes the IPMDE one of the most affordable options for mid-career individuals seeking to upskill through a postgraduate qualification,” noted Prof Pan. He added that SMU’s strong industry network and resources further enrich the learning experience.
“Beyond financial assistance such as SkillsFuture funding and credits, IPMDE learners benefit from career development support, including coaching and networking opportunities. These resources will aid them in career planning and progression,” he shared.
A FLEXIBLE APPROACH ALIGNED WITH YOUR NEEDS
Launched in 2023, the IMPDE programme was recently revamped to improve accessibility and flexibility. For example, it will now recognise selected diplomas and continuing education and training (CET) certificates from local polytechnics and autonomous universities, as well as prior learning from CET courses completed at SMU Academy.
The revamp also introduces industry graduate diplomas (IGDs), which offer a more modular, flexible and industry-aligned learning experience. Learners can choose to enrol directly in the IPMDE or begin with an IGD and decide later whether to continue or customise their learning path. They may also pursue targeted, industry-recognised credentials that suit their career goals.
This stackable structure is especially beneficial for mid-career professionals seeking flexibility and career advancement. It provides a lower barrier to entry for those who may not initially meet traditional admissions criteria or prefer not to commit to a full master’s programme upfront, while allowing for a seamless progression from an IGD to a full postgraduate qualification.
“The IPMDE’s modular design enables learners to select courses that align with their career goals and schedules, allowing for a balance between educational and professional responsibilities,” said Prof Pan.
REAL-WORLD LEARNING THAT BUILDS SKILLS AND CONNECTIONS
To ensure that course content remains aligned with current market needs, the IPMDE curriculum is co-developed with SMU Academy’s industry partners. Learners also have the opportunity to engage in work-based learning through the 13-week SMU-X Lifelong Learning (SMU-XL), an extension of SMU’s Industry Project-Based Experiential Learning programme.
As part of SMU-XL, SMU Academy connects learners with industry partners to gain hands-on experience in solving real business challenges. “By engaging in projects that allow them to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios, learners enhance their practical skills and job readiness,” explained Prof Pan.
He encourages mid-career professionals to take full advantage of the work-based learning opportunities offered by the IPMDE, as they provide valuable experience and a chance to build meaningful connections with peers, mentors and industry partners.
Above all, a willingness to embrace lifelong learning is key to succeeding in the IPMDE programme and strengthening one’s employability and career advancement, he noted. “It’s important to stay updated with emerging digital trends and continuously seek to apply new knowledge in your professional settings.”
Learn more about the Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy programme at SMU Academy.