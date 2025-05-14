Chart your own path towards career growth, with SMU Academy’s Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy

As rapid technological advancements continue to transform workplaces, mid-career professionals in Singapore face growing pressure to adapt swiftly.

In response, more professionals are turning to lifelong learning. The recently revamped Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy (IPMDE) is a flexible, stackable postgraduate degree programme designed to help professionals gain industry-relevant skills to support their career growth.

The programme is offered by the professional training arm of Singapore Management University (SMU), SMU Academy, which provides over 1,500 approved courses and upskills more than 20,000 learners annually. According to Professor Gary Pan, academic director of lifelong learning at SMU, the IPMDE aims to close knowledge gaps for mid-career professionals in high-demand areas such as digital economy and innovation, data governance and compliance, supply chain and operations, leadership and management, and customer experience.

“By acquiring expertise in these domains, professionals can deepen their expertise, enhance career prospects or transition into new roles in the digital economy,” he said.

AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO SKILLS UPGRADING

The IPMDE is currently the only postgraduate master’s programme where skills-based modules are subsidised up to 90 per cent by SkillsFuture Singapore. Eligible candidates can also utilise their S$4,000 SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career) for skills-based modules.

“This makes the IPMDE one of the most affordable options for mid-career individuals seeking to upskill through a postgraduate qualification,” noted Prof Pan. He added that SMU’s strong industry network and resources further enrich the learning experience.

“Beyond financial assistance such as SkillsFuture funding and credits, IPMDE learners benefit from career development support, including coaching and networking opportunities. These resources will aid them in career planning and progression,” he shared.

A FLEXIBLE APPROACH ALIGNED WITH YOUR NEEDS