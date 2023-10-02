Coca-Cola’s diversity, equity and inclusion summit aims to level the playing field

In addition to speeches from business and societal changemakers such as Saudi women’s rights activist Manal Al Sharif and Australian paralympian Dylan Alcott, Level the Playing Field featured a keynote from Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Ms Yousafzai acknowledged her father as the driving force behind her advocacy voice, having encouraged and nurtured it from her early years. “My father was a feminist before he understood what it meant,” she said, adding that he demonstrated how actions should be prioritised over labels in order to achieve gender equality.

A RIPPLE EFFECT OF CHANGE

In a move to empower underrepresented groups in business and society, Coca-Cola unveiled a five-year partnership with microloan non-profit Kiva at the summit. Known as Change Make Her, the collaboration is geared towards enhancing financial accessibility for underrepresented entrepreneurs globally, including the ASEAN region.

Ms Claudia Lorenzo, president, Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific, identified a crucial obstacle to equality: The lack of economic opportunity for women, which encompasses access to credit, finance and business training.

“Over the next five years, Change Make Her will act as a revolving loan fund, supporting entrepreneurs across a number of impact areas, including sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, water and retail,” said Ms Lorenzo.

“We chose to work with Kiva due to its streamlined approach in linking lenders with borrowers via crowdfunding microfinance. There’s ample data showing that this approach effectively provides loans to people who lack access to commercial banking services,” she continued.

The ultimate objective of Change Make Her is to initiate a ripple effect that will impact future generations, as the pioneering group of entrepreneurs go on to create jobs and drive prosperity in their communities, shared Ms Lorenzo.

THE BOTTOM LINE ON DEI