This construction company is building skills to scale new heights

Amid growing pressures on the construction sector to reduce its environmental impact, LDC General Construction (LDC) saw an opportunity to transform its practices – and its future. Specialising in residential, commercial and industrial buildings, the Singapore-based company recognised that incorporating sustainability could lend it an edge when bidding for contracts with environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements. In addition, practices such as recycling construction waste could help reduce project costs and emissions in the long run.

For LDC, a small- and medium-size enterprise (SME) with just 60 employees, the journey to upskill its workforce came with challenges. “LDC has historically focused on traditional construction methods and the lack of familiarity with sustainability principles created a steep learning curve for our workforce,” said Mr Ryan Ng, senior manager at LDC. “There was also the perception that ESG compliance was just added bureaucracy.”

However, LDC quickly realised it did not have to embark on the journey alone. By tapping into support from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and industry partners, it was able to access a variety of grants and capability development programmes.

Mr Ng shared: “With external support, subsidised training and incremental implementation, we were able to close the skills gaps and integrate ESG practices into our operations.”

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES GROW

Businesses are increasingly recognising the value of investing in their people. A recent survey of 796 companies by the Singapore Business Federation found that nine in 10 employers value staff training, and seven in 10 have invested in upskilling over the past year. But for many SMEs, upskilling remains a challenge.

According to Ms Xu Wenshan, SSG’s enterprise engagement director, common barriers to skills development for SMEs include limited knowledge on available training resources, financial constraints and time limitations. “With a tight labour market and rising costs, investing in training can seem daunting,” she said. “But it’s precisely these conditions that make upskilling crucial.”