Cultivating sustainability champions for tomorrow

On the same day as Eco Fest, Project Rejuven-Aid – an initiative within NYP X – was flagged off. Three hundred NYP students, together with NYP staff and grassroots volunteers, cleaned and repainted the homes of elderly and low-income residents in Teck Ghee. In the following months, they will join NYP alumni in visiting households to encourage sustainable living habits.

Mr Russell Chan, NYP’s principal and CEO, said: “We see ourselves as catalysts and changemakers for a better tomorrow. That means extending our hand in partnership beyond the campus.”

INNOVATING IMPACT AT THE LIVING LAB

In addition to NYP X, another key component of the NYP Sustainability Masterplan is the NYP Living Lab, which has a dedicated S$10 million funding to find innovative solutions to sustainability issues.

At the Living Lab, projects bring together NYP staff and students, industry partners and the campus. Solutions that have the potential to create “good and impactful change” will be first trialled on campus to ensure they are ready for broader application. For example, a student might think of a solution to reduce waste in eateries. The project can then be designed and tested in NYP’s canteens before partnering with an F&B business for commercial rollout.

Mr Chan explained that the goal of the Living Lab is to rapidly generate, test and implement ideas in real-world settings. “NYP Living Lab has shown that we can quickly deploy the technologies tested on campus in commercially driven spaces,” he said.

Mr Chan highlighted an early success: Using Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to monitor waste bin capacities, foot traffic and restroom supply levels, trialled in NYP’s campus and later deployed with other organisations.

At the NYP Living Lab, companies like alternative proteins start-up Fisheroo are looking to collaborate with NYP on translational research of cultivated meat and seafood, a promising frontier in food sustainability. The idea involves using multiple bioreactors to scale up cell production, enabling alternative protein companies to conduct market trials and consumer acceptance tests right on campus.

EMPOWERING LEARNERS WITH SKILLS AND EXPERTISE