Dive into a grand Halloween extravaganza at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 9
Can terror and thrills get any bigger and better? There is only one way to find out.
Every horror enthusiast knows the exhilaration that comes from facing their deepest fears. While movies and television shows offer a fleeting dose of this thrilling sensation, Sunway Lagoon’s signature Halloween spook fest Nights of Fright will immerse you right in the heart of terror. This October, venture into the Fields of Fear, where spellbinding special effects, intricate sets and menacing creatures await.
After eight successful editions, Nights of Fright 9 (NOF9) promises to be even bigger and more petrifying than ever, offering a delightful fusion of Asian and Western horror traditions. Journey through a perilous landscape comprising eight haunted houses, an ominous-looking theatre, two scare zones and two show stages with themed performances. Four of the haunted houses are new attractions that aim to up the scare factor this year, according to Mr Calvin Ho, executive director of Sunway Theme Parks.
He said: “Our team of horror enthusiasts is committed to elevating the Halloween experience for thrill-seekers. With two licensed IPs, The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, we have all the ingredients to cook up our most immersive and hair-raising experience to date.”
CONFRONT YOUR DARKEST NIGHTMARES
At NOF9, your worst fears come to life in a Halloween experience beyond imagination.
Hark back to the Victorian era with The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street. Between the infamous serial killer and his devilish pie-baking partner in crime, you’ll find yourself desperately seeking a way out of this shadowy haunted house.
Face off against the iconic masked menace in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Out.Back.Attack! and see if you can escape unscathed from Leatherface’s reign of terror. But be warned: This haunted house promises an unexpected twist to keep you on your toes.
Shedding light on the essence of NOF9, Mr Ho said: “Creating scares isn’t just about ghosts, ghouls or jump scares. True terror is rooted in the art of storytelling, particularly in crafting captivating narratives. Each story we present immerses our guests in a rich world of fear.”
For this reason, he noted, including terrifying tales from Asia in NOF9 was key. “Horror that resonates with one’s culture tends to linger. That’s why we’ve unearthed spine-chilling legends from Asia that’ll haunt even our bravest guests.”
Still believe you’ll remain unfazed? Then test your courage at Murder at Madame Zhu’s, a fine-dining Hong Kong noodle house where the chef knows no boundaries when it comes to dishing out his sinister menu. Over at Animalium, step into a toxic wasteland, where humans have morphed into “humanimals” modelled after the Zodiac signs. The result: Monstrous beings with a thirst for blood.
THE TERROR NEVER ENDS
While the haunted houses remain the primary draw for visitors, NOF9 extends the terror beyond their walls.
Be prepared for unexpected encounters, for you may be stalked by wandering spirits as you traverse the park. And around the haunted show stage areas, you’ll have to dodge free-roaming zombies and witches whispering dark incantations.
At NOF9, nothing is as it seems. That exit sign you spot just beyond the borders of the scare zones could just be an illusion. Even a beloved fairy tale like Little Red Riding Hood can transform into a nightmarish narrative that leaves you questioning everything you know.
“From the moment you step into our Fields of Fear, be ever watchful,” cautioned Mr Ho. “NOF9 was designed to feel chillingly real, where even the tiniest detail will make you wonder if you’ve truly ventured into the underworld. Every corner and every shadow might have a surprise in store.”
Join the legion of thrill-seekers at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 9, happening from Sep 29 till Oct 31, every Friday to Sunday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
Admission tickets start from RM128 (S$37.25), with the option to add an Xpress Pass to skip the queues at selected rides and attractions for RM98. The VIP Package (RM298) includes a themed dinner, event memorabilia and exclusive photo opportunities with the cast.