Dive into a grand Halloween extravaganza at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 9

Every horror enthusiast knows the exhilaration that comes from facing their deepest fears. While movies and television shows offer a fleeting dose of this thrilling sensation, Sunway Lagoon’s signature Halloween spook fest Nights of Fright will immerse you right in the heart of terror. This October, venture into the Fields of Fear, where spellbinding special effects, intricate sets and menacing creatures await.

After eight successful editions, Nights of Fright 9 (NOF9) promises to be even bigger and more petrifying than ever, offering a delightful fusion of Asian and Western horror traditions. Journey through a perilous landscape comprising eight haunted houses, an ominous-looking theatre, two scare zones and two show stages with themed performances. Four of the haunted houses are new attractions that aim to up the scare factor this year, according to Mr Calvin Ho, executive director of Sunway Theme Parks.

He said: “Our team of horror enthusiasts is committed to elevating the Halloween experience for thrill-seekers. With two licensed IPs, The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, we have all the ingredients to cook up our most immersive and hair-raising experience to date.”

CONFRONT YOUR DARKEST NIGHTMARES

At NOF9, your worst fears come to life in a Halloween experience beyond imagination.

Hark back to the Victorian era with The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street. Between the infamous serial killer and his devilish pie-baking partner in crime, you’ll find yourself desperately seeking a way out of this shadowy haunted house.

Face off against the iconic masked menace in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Out.Back.Attack! and see if you can escape unscathed from Leatherface’s reign of terror. But be warned: This haunted house promises an unexpected twist to keep you on your toes.