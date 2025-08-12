Empowering the agentic era of AI

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Summer Davos, held in Tianjin, China in June, centred on the theme, Entrepreneurship for a New Era – a reflection of how artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies are changing the way we live, work and lead.

As part of the programme, global IT provider NTT Data partnered with WEF across four collaborative platforms: Advanced manufacturing and supply chains, nature and climate, urban transformation and the fourth industrial revolution. These initiatives bring together leaders from business, government and civil society to accelerate progress in areas such as decarbonisation, climate action, urban resilience and responsible technology use.

At a session titled Building an Agentic Economy, Mr John Lombard, CEO of NTT Data (Asia Pacific), spoke about how AI agents are enhancing productivity and reshaping business operations.

“Agentic AI is the next big step, beyond automation and even generative AI (GenAI),” he said. “In sectors like manufacturing, logistics and financial services, we’re seeing a shift from manual, disconnected processes to smart systems that can manage complexity, make decisions and collaborate across organisations.”

This change is already underway. With secure systems and deep domain expertise, NTT Data is enabling enterprises to put intelligence into action – responsibly and at scale.

ENABLING SMARTER, MORE RESILIENT ECOSYSTEMS