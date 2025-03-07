Enabling careers that make a difference in patient care

Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to employee well-being and professional growth goes beyond being a workplace benefit – it’s the foundation of the pharmaceutical company’s mission to improve healthcare outcomes for people and animals worldwide.

This dedication to empowering employees to pursue bold, innovative paths of their own has earned Boehringer Ingelheim the Top Employer award for the sixth consecutive year in the ASKAN (ASEAN, Korea, Australia and New Zealand) region. The company has also been named Global Top Employer for the fifth year running, joining an exclusive group of just 17 companies certified as a Global Top Employer 2025 by the Top Employers Institute.

FULFILLING ITS PEOPLE PROMISE

Boehringer Ingelheim takes a holistic approach to employee well-being, supporting mental, physical, social and financial health for employees to thrive both at work and in their personal lives. The company encourages a healthy work-life balance and provides opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Its leadership development programmes are designed to recognise and support each employee’s unique circumstances, needs and talents. Initiatives such as flexible working models allow employees to temporarily live and work abroad, while the Career Navigator programme equips them with tools to take charge of their career paths. In addition, over 60 mentor-mentee pairs have been established through its ASKAN regional mentorship programme, providing invaluable guidance to promising leaders.

International career opportunities are not just welcomed but actively facilitated. More than 200 career moves across ASKAN have been supported to date, with an average of 35 employees embarking on new regional roles each year since 2017.