Enabling careers that make a difference in patient care
Named a Global Top Employer for the fifth year running, Boehringer Ingelheim fosters leadership development to deliver better outcomes for patients worldwide.
Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to employee well-being and professional growth goes beyond being a workplace benefit – it’s the foundation of the pharmaceutical company’s mission to improve healthcare outcomes for people and animals worldwide.
This dedication to empowering employees to pursue bold, innovative paths of their own has earned Boehringer Ingelheim the Top Employer award for the sixth consecutive year in the ASKAN (ASEAN, Korea, Australia and New Zealand) region. The company has also been named Global Top Employer for the fifth year running, joining an exclusive group of just 17 companies certified as a Global Top Employer 2025 by the Top Employers Institute.
FULFILLING ITS PEOPLE PROMISE
Boehringer Ingelheim takes a holistic approach to employee well-being, supporting mental, physical, social and financial health for employees to thrive both at work and in their personal lives. The company encourages a healthy work-life balance and provides opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Its leadership development programmes are designed to recognise and support each employee’s unique circumstances, needs and talents. Initiatives such as flexible working models allow employees to temporarily live and work abroad, while the Career Navigator programme equips them with tools to take charge of their career paths. In addition, over 60 mentor-mentee pairs have been established through its ASKAN regional mentorship programme, providing invaluable guidance to promising leaders.
International career opportunities are not just welcomed but actively facilitated. More than 200 career moves across ASKAN have been supported to date, with an average of 35 employees embarking on new regional roles each year since 2017.
Dr Ana-Maria Boie, general manager and head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim Korea, has benefited from the company’s commitment to career mobility. With experience spanning markets like Germany, Russia, Romania and Austria, she credits international assignments as being instrumental to her professional growth.
“Boehringer Ingelheim emphasises the importance of inclusive leaders and an inclusive organisation, allowing diversity to flourish,” she shared. “This drives innovation and empowers us to deliver life-changing solutions that transform millions of lives around the world.”
BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS TO ENHANCE PATIENT CARE
Patients and their well-being are at the heart of Boehringer Ingelheim. For over 15 years, the company has collaborated with patient organisations through its global affiliates and corporate initiatives.
In 2021, it expanded these efforts by launching the biennial Global Patient Partnership Summit as part of its patient engagement programme. The summit brings together patient advocates and organisations to co-develop healthcare solutions tailored to areas like metabolic disorders, pulmonary fibrosis, oncology and rare skin conditions.
The impact of such patient-centred initiatives was evident at the Global Mental Health Community Summit in 2024, where Ms Eleanor Tan, Boehringer Ingelheim’s patient engagement lead for the ASKAN region, was reminded of the power of listening to and collaborating with patients.
On the summit’s last day, she recounted, a quiet young man from South Korea unexpectedly stood up to share his story of coming to terms with schizophrenia and to express his gratitude to everyone in attendance for their willingness to listen to stories like his.
Reflected Ms Tan: “I get to be part of creating a culture where patients are the focus of our work, bringing their real emotions and real stories to Boehringer Ingelheim employees. These sharings are incredibly powerful – they remind us of our purpose, inspire our work and instil pride in being part of our organisation.”
Ms Tan’s patient-centric philosophy is championed by Boehringer Ingelheim leaders like Ms Alessandra Batalha, head of Human Pharma for the ASKAN region, whose personal motto is “patients can’t wait; therefore, neither can we”.
“I want to inspire our teams to recognise the vital role they play in our mission to improve patient care – delivering with the priority and urgency that patients deserve,” she said.
EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS
A career at Boehringer Ingelheim is about making a difference in the world and improving lives. The company values collaboration, embraces individual strengths and fosters a supportive environment for personal and professional growth.
Last year, Ms Tan participated in the First-Line Leader Program, a four-month regional initiative under Boehringer Ingelheim’s Winning with People Leadership Academy.
The facilitator-led sessions, peer exchanges and networking events helped her to reflect on her strengths and areas for improvement as a workplace leader. “We discussed topics such as psychological safety and personal well-being. We were also equipped with methods for career coaching and constructive feedback,” she shared. “I felt renewed in my confidence to lead authentically and to inspire trust in my team.”
Boehringer Ingelheim also offers programmes such as the ASKAN Leadership Development Program and Boehringer Ingelheim University, which empower employees to build their skills to become patient-centric leaders.
Ms Batalha cited the Making More Health – Executive in Residence Program as a unique offering designed to equip employees with a broader skill set. The programme sees selected employees supporting a social entrepreneur with skill-based activities for six months, including one to four weeks of in-residence work at the entrepreneur’s offices.
“This immersive experience provides valuable insights into the entrepreneur’s culture, mission and challenges within healthcare, while simultaneously strengthening leadership capabilities,” she explained.
With over 15 years at Boehringer Ingelheim, in a career that enabled her to work in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, Ms Batalha is focused on improving communication between healthcare providers and patients, expanding access to treatment, and co-developing solutions to enhance health outcomes and quality of life.
“I believe in the power of active listening and learning directly from patients and healthcare professionals. We must consider patients’ needs and wants, their healthcare journey and challenges, always questioning if what we do connects back to our purpose and ultimately benefits patients,” she affirmed.
Dr Boie, a physician by training, agreed, stating that collaboration and regular patient engagement are crucial for understanding patients’ perspectives.
In addition, diversity and inclusivity in clinical trials is a global mandate at Boehringer Ingelheim, enabling more equitable healthcare and more effective treatments across different demographics, she noted.
“At Boehringer Ingelheim, diversity and inclusivity are more than ethical responsibilities,” said Dr Boie. “They are strategic strengths that drive innovation and are critical to the future of our organisation.”
Find out more about a career with Boehringer Ingelheim.