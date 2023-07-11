Enjoy more time in the mornings with Shiseido’s Ultimate Beauty Trio

In the world of beauty, enthusiasts are constantly in pursuit of the next big thing that promises to stave off the telltale signs of ageing, such as dullness, wrinkles and sagging skin. The quest for a miracle ingredient has fostered the belief that an extensive array of products can address any conceivable skin issue, giving rise to the phenomenon known as the 10-step skincare regime.

However, besides being an impractical solution for busy, time-strapped women, the elaborate regime may actually be doing your skin more harm than good. Overwhelming your skin with a multitude of products can disrupt its natural equilibrium, potentially causing irritation, dryness and breakouts.

According to Ms Naomi Kunizawa, researcher at the Shiseido Global Innovation Center, the key to beautiful skin lies not in the volume of products you use, but in nurturing your skin’s health and resilience. She pointed out that women between the ages of 25 and 40 often experience skin changes because its overall health is compromised.

“Our skin’s regenerative ability declines as we age. Sagging, fine lines and wrinkles can be attributed to the diminishing levels of vital elastic components such as collagen and elastin,” she explained. “But while the passage of time affects everyone, certain lifestyle factors such as stress and lack of sleep can exacerbate skin damage.”

She added that women in this age group may also observe an increase in dark spots. While sun damage is the most common cause, hormonal fluctuations from pregnancy can also trigger an overproduction of melanin, leading to pigmentation.

THE POWER OF THREE