Enjoy more time in the mornings with Shiseido’s Ultimate Beauty Trio
Forget complicated, time-consuming beauty routines. Instead, establish a focused skincare approach that prioritises the skin’s health and resilience.
In the world of beauty, enthusiasts are constantly in pursuit of the next big thing that promises to stave off the telltale signs of ageing, such as dullness, wrinkles and sagging skin. The quest for a miracle ingredient has fostered the belief that an extensive array of products can address any conceivable skin issue, giving rise to the phenomenon known as the 10-step skincare regime.
However, besides being an impractical solution for busy, time-strapped women, the elaborate regime may actually be doing your skin more harm than good. Overwhelming your skin with a multitude of products can disrupt its natural equilibrium, potentially causing irritation, dryness and breakouts.
According to Ms Naomi Kunizawa, researcher at the Shiseido Global Innovation Center, the key to beautiful skin lies not in the volume of products you use, but in nurturing your skin’s health and resilience. She pointed out that women between the ages of 25 and 40 often experience skin changes because its overall health is compromised.
“Our skin’s regenerative ability declines as we age. Sagging, fine lines and wrinkles can be attributed to the diminishing levels of vital elastic components such as collagen and elastin,” she explained. “But while the passage of time affects everyone, certain lifestyle factors such as stress and lack of sleep can exacerbate skin damage.”
She added that women in this age group may also observe an increase in dark spots. While sun damage is the most common cause, hormonal fluctuations from pregnancy can also trigger an overproduction of melanin, leading to pigmentation.
THE POWER OF THREE
The good news is that achieving a youthful complexion doesn’t require cluttering your vanity space with a plethora of products. By choosing efficacious products tailored to your skin type and maintaining consistency in their application, your beauty routine can be completed in just 10 minutes a day.
“For women in their 20s and 30s, the focus is on enhancing the skin’s natural functions through basic care so that it can better defend itself against UV rays and pollution,” said Ms Kunizawa.
Shiseido’s Ultimate Beauty Trio offers a simple three-step process to strengthen the skin’s barrier.
The first step involves using the Eudermine Activating Essence after cleansing. The essence lotion – which has been around for 126 years and was relaunched in March 2023 – boasts fermented kefir extract as its key ingredient. Derived from the fermentation of sprouted brown rice with kefir lactic acid bacteria, the extract is rich in amino acids that promote the production of hyaluronic acid in the epidermis. The result is well-hydrated skin with a fortified barrier that better withstands environmental stressors.
Additionally, the product contains an extract from Japanese yuzu, a citrus fruit known for its ability to enhance blood circulation, inspired by the ritual of yuzu baths during the winter solstice in Japan to promote overall health.
The next step entails applying the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. This skin-strengthening serum has beta-glucan – a type of soluble fibre – to further reinforce the skin’s protective barrier, while Bulgarian rose water supports collagen production.
The skincare routine concludes with the Essential Energy Hydrating Cream. This moisturiser contains the proprietary super hyaluronic acid, a moisturising agent developed by Shiseido that is touted to penetrate deeply into skin, as well as ginseng extract to support moisture retention.
NEVER TOO EARLY TO START CARING FOR YOUR SKIN
Debunking the common misconception that anti-ageing products should only be introduced once wrinkles or sagging skin become apparent, Ms Kunizawa added that prevention is always better than cure.
“Starting an anti-ageing regime in your 20s enhances the health and resilience of your skin, making it easier to fend off future signs of ageing,” she shared.
It is also essential to recognise the pivotal role played by lifestyle factors in maintaining a youthful complexion. According to Ms Kunizawa, adequate sleep, a balanced diet, regular exercise and effective stress management all contribute significantly to the maintenance of skin health.
When it comes to one’s beauty regime, the adage “less is more” holds true. Embracing a streamlined yet effective skincare routine, coupled with healthy habits, offers a practical and sustainable approach to mitigating the visible signs of ageing.
Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate and Essential Energy Hydrating Cream are available at Shiseido outlets islandwide.