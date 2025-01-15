Every minute counts: How Angels Initiative saves lives by elevating hospital preparedness

When a person suffers a stroke, every passing minute is vital. Timely treatment, especially within the first four hours, can vastly improve survival rates and reduce the risk of long-term disability.

However, most hospitals worldwide are not “stroke-ready”. A 2019 survey across 84 countries by the World Stroke Organization (WSO), the World Health Organization and Lancet Neurology found that only 35 per cent of hospitals met the basic requirements for a stroke care centre. These requirements include having facilities for computed tomography (CT) scans and the capability to provide essential stroke treatments, such as intravenous thrombolysis and endovascular therapy.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, depriving brain cells of oxygen and nutrients. Each minute that passes results in the death of nearly 2 million brain cells. Globally, stroke remains the second leading cause of death and disability, with low- and middle-income countries accounting for 86 per cent of stroke-related deaths.

To address critical gaps in readiness and resources, global healthcare intervention programme Angels Initiative is partnering with hospitals to improve their response times and overall treatment quality for stroke patients. “Our aim is to help hospitals become stroke-ready, enabling them to begin treating stroke patients the moment they arrive,” said Ms Sylvia Kang, regional stroke care programme lead for Angels Initiative in the ASEAN, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ASKAN) region.

With support from pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, the initiative incorporates simulation exercises, best practice sharing sessions and capacity-building programmes to elevate stroke care standards. The goal: To expand access to healthcare for 50 million people in underserved communities by 2030 as part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to sustainable development.

WHAT IT MEANS TO BE STROKE-READY

Angels Initiative partners with hospitals to enhance their stroke-readiness by assessing needs and addressing resource challenges. Consultants work alongside hospital teams to set up stroke response units and develop protocols for managing stroke patients. In cases where hospitals lack resources like a full-time neurologist, Angels Initiative connects them with experts from stroke-ready hospitals and trains emergency room doctors and internists to step in when needed.

To further support stroke care professionals, the initiative offers an online learning academy with extensive resources and training modules. Annual capacity-building workshops provide hands-on, interactive training – including the Angels ASKAN Stroke Care Preceptorship, designed for doctors and nurses keen to deepen their expertise in stroke management. Combining theory with practical aspects, participants learn about stroke cases, imaging techniques and post-acute care, as well as participate in simulation exercises. “Many healthcare professionals are surprised at how reviewing patient pathways can reveal solutions to reduce door-to-treatment time,” shared Ms Kang.

Emergency responders also receive specialised training to recognise stroke symptoms early and alert hospitals in advance. “This allows the hospital or stroke unit to be fully prepared when a stroke patient arrives, so they can promptly receive a CT scan and immediate care,” said Ms Kang.